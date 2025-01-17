Popular CoD wager player reportedly got caught cheating in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 player Clinucahl was reportedly spotted utilizing third-party cheat software by CoD content creator Rara (@raratoman on X) while tweaking some audio settings. The latter shared a post with a video attached that showcases the BO6 player's home screen. Clinucahl denied the use of any malicious applications but Rara remained doubtful and spoke about the violations and penalties a player would face if caught using cheats.

Black Ops 6 has a massive player base and several game modes. This also means that there are a lot of users who would be taking advantage of different software to gain the upper hand. As showcased in the video on the X post, the long-time wager CoD player Clinucahl may have been using aiming tools in live games.

This article will highlight Clinucahl’s possible cheating in Black Ops 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

CoD content creator calls out Clinucahl for cheating in Black Ops 6

Clinucahl’s desktop can be seen in the attached video while Rara was trying to configure the player’s audio. However, an application running in the background called “Aim Engine” pops up while showcasing different options that were ticked on the tab, including “Auto Aim”. Another software can be seen running on the same system that has a visual of a Black Ops 6 match.

The content creator called out Clinucahl for having cheat engines present on his system. However, the BO6 player said that he did not use any of the third-party applications. The screen share session is abruptly closed toward the end of the clip without any confirmation about the use of the cheats.

Rara seems to have managed to narrow down Clinucahl's Activision ID to two possible accounts. It was provided in the same post thread and said that the devs could investigate the issue for swift action. If the player is caught cheating, the account will likely be penalized and banned from matchmaking.

It is important to note that the final decision lies in the hands of the devs and the official anti-cheat teams when passing down a verdict. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X page for new information and upcoming patches.

