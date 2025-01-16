Black Ops 6 to add one of the "most iconic SMGs in Zombies history"

Call of Duty revealed in a blog post (January 15, 2025) that Black Ops 6 will introduce a new weapon, described as ''one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history''. The blog also shared details about the upcoming Zombies map, The Tomb, and confirmed the return of a Wonder Weapon along with this iconic SMG. While the exact names of the weapons haven't been revealed yet, fans are speculating about what the SMG might be.

One of the popular scoopers in the Zombies community, @TheGhostOfHope, posted:

''MP40 coming to Black Ops 6 with Season 2.''

In response, another user, @TheUnknownLurks, supported this claim, stating:

''I’m with you on the MP40. When I think of a Zombies SMG, I instantly think of the MP40.''

Both users appear confident that the MP40 will be the weapon added to BO6 in Season 2.

Additionally, popular Zombies content creator @MrDalekJD shared a post suggesting two potential weapons, asking fans:

''PPSH? MP40? What we thinking?''

Many fans commented in support of the MP40, with one user, @praiseofc, stating:

''MP40 is much more iconic in Zombies compared to the PPSH.''

Many users, such as @qColsey, @RobinTvids, and @DrHMaretti, have speculated that the upcoming weapon will be the MP40, posting comments like ''Definitely MP40,'' ''I think it’s the MP40,'' and simply ''MP40.'' Based on these reactions, it’s evident that many players are anticipating the MP40's return.

Some players have even directly appealed to the developers. @___EMJ___ posted:

"Bring back the MP-40 please."

While all these comments suggest that the MP40 could be the new weapon, there has been no official confirmation or leaks to support this speculation. The truth will only be revealed once the content drop for Season 2 goes live.

MP40 could be the new SMG that may be added in Black Ops 6 with Season 2

The name of the new SMG to be added to Black Ops 6 Zombies has not been disclosed yet, though it's been hinted that it's one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history.

Based on this, many fans speculate that the MP40 could be the new weapon addition, given its popularity in previous titles. The gun’s inclusion seems likely, especially since it appeared in previous titles like World War II and various Black Ops series titles.

Some players have also suggested the PPSh-41 SMG as a possibility, but the majority believe the MP40 is the more likely choice. In fact, many fans aren’t just speculating, they are requesting the developers to add the MP40 into the game.

Many details about the upcoming content have been kept under wraps, fueling excitement and curiosity within the community. Even the new Wonder Weapon, set to launch with Season 2, has only been described as a ''reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by our past''.

Information about the new map, The Tomb, remains scarce as well, with only a few specifics shared. It’s said to be inspired by the popular Liberty Falls map, featuring tighter spaces and various side Easter Eggs. The main storyline will continue as the team heads to an excavation site in search of the Sentinel Artifact.

The map’s lore suggests that British archaeologist Sir Archibald Fotherington-Smythe conducted an excavation at the site in 1908, but what happened to him afterward remains a mystery. Aside from these details, nothing has been revealed about the map's design or any additional features.

For now, fans will have to be patient and wait for more information, as the content drop for Season 2 is just days away.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 will go live on January 28, 2025, at 10 am PT.

