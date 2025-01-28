The Tomb main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

The Tomb, introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies with Season 2, features a new main quest Easter Egg that continues the storyline. Following the events of Citadelle des Morts, Professor Kraft reveals crucial intel about the location of the Sentinel Artifact, hidden in a nearby excavation site. This site is the new map, and the mission revolves around locating and securing the Sentinel Artifact.

The main quest is no walk in the park. Players will face narrative-driven tasks without guidance instead of relying on in-game hints to solve complex puzzles and challenges. As a result, this Easter Egg quest is one of the most challenging to complete.

Don’t worry — this article will provide a detailed, step-by-step guide to help you complete The Tomb main Easter Egg quest in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: This is a work-in-progress walkthrough. We will update the article with the complete guide upon finishing the main quest

Trending

How to complete the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb main story Easter Egg

For the initial part of the mission, you'll receive guided information instructing you to Open the Doorway to Nowhere. Completing this task solo can be very challenging, so it is highly recommended to attempt it with a squad. You will spawn at a location called the Dig Site, and from there, follow the first guided objective.

Also read: All The Tomb POIs in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Open the Doorway to Nowhere

This task requires you to open three doors and reach a specific marked location. First, progress through a few rounds to gather enough Essence, as each door will require Essence to unlock. Look for doors in the Dig Site with a red glowing circle in the middle. Approach the first door, which will cost 2,250 Essence to unlock. Once inside, proceed to find another similar door, requiring 2,500 Essence to unlock. Continue into the newly unlocked room, where you’ll encounter the third door, costing 2,750 Essence.

Unlock these doors to reach the table where the glowing crystal is present (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

In this room, you’ll find a small table with the purple glowing crystal, which will be marked. Approach the table and press the interact button to place the Amulet you obtained in Citadelle des Morts.

A purple ray will appear, and the wall with a runic symbol will transform into a portal. Approach the portal and you’ll have the option to teleport.

Interact with the portal to reach the Dark Aether Nexus location (Image via Activision || YouTube/ MrRoflWaffles)

After stepping through the portal, you will be transported to the Dark Aether Nexus, where you’ll find the Pack-a-Punch machine. From this point onward, there won’t be any guided information, so you’ll need to rely on in-game hints to proceed.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback