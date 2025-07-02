All new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded and how to unlock

Activision has added two new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded. One of them is for the SVD Sniper Rifle and the other is for the TR2 Marksman Rifle. Both of these attachments are essentially mods that alter how the weapons perform in-game, allowing players to use them in ways that were not possible earlier.

Ad

Needless to say, these attachments can be unlocked for free in the titles by simply participating in the upcoming limited-time events.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded, and how you can get your hands on them.

All new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded

Here are the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded:

Ad

Trending

SVD Full Auto Mod: As the name would suggest, this attachment transforms the semi-auto Sniper Rifle into a full-auto weapon. The weapon receives a dramatic boost to its rate of fire, an improvement in handling, and reduced spread. However, it isn't without cons. Equipping it will block the attachment slots for Stock, Underbarrel, Barrel, and Magazine.

As the name would suggest, this attachment transforms the semi-auto Sniper Rifle into a full-auto weapon. The weapon receives a dramatic boost to its rate of fire, an improvement in handling, and reduced spread. However, it isn't without cons. Equipping it will block the attachment slots for Stock, Underbarrel, Barrel, and Magazine. TR2 CQB Auto Conversion: It, too, converts the TR2 Marksman Rifle into a full-auto gun. It increases the fire rate significantly, which, however, will drop gradually upon continued firing. Along with boosting its rate of fire, it also improves handling. But it will block your attachment slot for Barrel and reduce the damage range.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among the two new attachments, the Full Auto Mod for SVD Sniper Rifle stands out the most. It's currently one of the best semi-automatic weapons in the games, and with the weapon now gaining the ability to fire in full-auto mode, the weapon can become overpowered, potentially altering the meta.

To learn more about how you can unlock these attachments in the games, make sure to check out the section below.

Ad

Also read: Rebirth Island is changing in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, here's what we know

How to unlock the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded

Both new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded can be unlocked via the limited-time in-game events. Here's what you should know about them:

SVD Full Auto Mod: Can be unlocked in the new Beavis & Butt-Head Event.

Can be unlocked in the new Beavis & Butt-Head Event. TR2 CQB Auto Conversion: Can be unlocked in the new CODtoons Event.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, both of these attachments can be unlocked for free. Simply participate in the events mentioned and meet the unlock criteria to get them in the games. However, if you missed out on the events, don't worry, as you can always acquire them via Armory Unlocks later.

Read more: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know

That covers just about everything that you need to know about all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More