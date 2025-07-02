All new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded and how to unlock

Activision has added two new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded. One of them is for the SVD Sniper Rifle and the other is for the TR2 Marksman Rifle. Both of these attachments are essentially mods that alter how the weapons perform in-game, allowing players to use them in ways that were not possible earlier.
Needless to say, these attachments can be unlocked for free in the titles by simply participating in the upcoming limited-time events.
So, without any further ado, let's take a look at all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded, and how you can get your hands on them.
All new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded
Here are the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded:
- SVD Full Auto Mod: As the name would suggest, this attachment transforms the semi-auto Sniper Rifle into a full-auto weapon. The weapon receives a dramatic boost to its rate of fire, an improvement in handling, and reduced spread. However, it isn't without cons. Equipping it will block the attachment slots for Stock, Underbarrel, Barrel, and Magazine.
- TR2 CQB Auto Conversion: It, too, converts the TR2 Marksman Rifle into a full-auto gun. It increases the fire rate significantly, which, however, will drop gradually upon continued firing. Along with boosting its rate of fire, it also improves handling. But it will block your attachment slot for Barrel and reduce the damage range.
Among the two new attachments, the Full Auto Mod for SVD Sniper Rifle stands out the most. It's currently one of the best semi-automatic weapons in the games, and with the weapon now gaining the ability to fire in full-auto mode, the weapon can become overpowered, potentially altering the meta.
To learn more about how you can unlock these attachments in the games, make sure to check out the section below.
Also read: Rebirth Island is changing in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, here's what we know
How to unlock the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded
Both new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded can be unlocked via the limited-time in-game events. Here's what you should know about them:
- SVD Full Auto Mod: Can be unlocked in the new Beavis & Butt-Head Event.
- TR2 CQB Auto Conversion: Can be unlocked in the new CODtoons Event.
As mentioned earlier, both of these attachments can be unlocked for free. Simply participate in the events mentioned and meet the unlock criteria to get them in the games. However, if you missed out on the events, don't worry, as you can always acquire them via Armory Unlocks later.
Read more: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know
That covers just about everything that you need to know about all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:
- Black Ops 7 images accidentally appeared on the Xbox Call of Duty app ahead of its release, revealing new game modes
- Does Call of Duty World War 2 have a co-op game mode?
- Call of Duty has finally brought back Battle Royale Solos in Warzone
- DMZ 2 could reportedly feature dynamic weather in COD 2026 (Modern Warfare 4)
- "Better than all modern COD games" - Fans praise Call of Duty World War 2 after it went live on Xbox Game Pass