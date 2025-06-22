DMZ 2 could reportedly feature dynamic weather in COD 2026 (Modern Warfare 4)

Rumors suggest that COD 2026, titled Modern Warfare 4, will feature DMZ 2 with dynamic weather. DMZ is Call of Duty's very own extraction-style game mode, which was previously featured in Warzone 2.0 during Modern Warfare II. A new version of it may be a part of Modern Warfare 4 in a reimagined manner, the likes of which we've never seen before.

Ad

This article explores the rumors regarding dynamic weather in DMZ 2, a game mode that could return in COD 2026.

COD 2026: DMZ and dynamic weather in Modern Warfare 4

Black Ops 7 was just announced as the Call of Duty game for 2025. Soon after, leaks and rumors about the next title arriving in 2026 began surfacing online.

COD 2026 is reportedly named Modern Warfare 4 and will take us back to the MW saga in a fresh take. Not much is known about it, though, and official sources make no mention of it whatsoever.

Ad

Trending

However, popular COD leaker @realityuk_ took to their X page on June 21, 2025, suggesting that DMZ may just feature dynamic weather systems. The leaker believes the game will feature fog, rain, snow, and a lot more, making the player's experience quite immersive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The weather may come in cycles in a specific pattern; however, not much is known. The goal in DMZ is generally to infiltrate a large, open-world style map and collect resources. One may face other players as well as AI-controlled enemies with the ultimate goal of escaping the battleground safely with all that has been collected.

@realityuk_ further suggested that COD 2026 will feature multiple methods of infiltrating the DMZ, such as using ground vehicles, helicopters, the AC-130, and more. Again, these rumors remain unconfirmed. The leaker previously mentioned that some information comes from going through the game files and directories available to them.

Ad

As of now, we only have confirmed information regarding the release of Black Ops 7, which is the COD game of the year 2025.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More