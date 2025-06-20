New hints, leaks, and teasers keep building the hype for the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and it doesn't seem to slow down. A new teaser has dropped, catching the attention of a lot of people. The clip shows many TV screens, one of which features the Eiffel Tower in Paris with a lot of smoke around it.
The video, speculated to be for BO7, has sparked a lot of interesting theories; what's even more mysterious is the YouTube channel that uploaded it. On that note, here's everything we know about the latest Black Ops 7 teaser.
Alleged new Black Ops 7 teaser video fuels Paris campaign theories
A new teaser trailer titled The Lesson was uploaded on a very unexpected YouTube channel: Cordis Die. Long-time fans of the franchise might remember this name from Black Ops 2, as it was the name of the movement led by the main antagonist, Raul Menendez. The teaser features a person's silhouette and a lot of TV screens, one of which shows smoke rising from or behind the Eiffel Tower.
This channel appears to be a reference to Black Ops 2's Judgment Day video, which was uploaded by Raul Menendez in the game as part of the lore. The new teaser comes from the same channel, and it doesn't have any other videos except for a cryptic one shared over 12 years ago.
What's even more interesting is that the Black Ops 2 campaign's 10th mission, "Cordis Die," took place in-game on the exact day of this teaser upload, June 19, 2025. This further supports that there's a strong connection between the storylines of both games.
@ModernWarzone, a well-known page in the COD community, claimed that this Black Ops 7 teaser is "legit," although there's no confirmation from Activision yet.
The Cordis Die channel is fueling a lot of speculations. Many people believe that Paris could be one of the main locations in the campaign, especially around the Eiffel Tower. The video has no description or context; however, the voiceover says:
"2025 was just the beginning. A necessary first step. Once again, you shall know fear."
The game's marketing has been really interesting so far. Previously, it was confirmed that the game would feature wingsuit and the Avalon map. Additionally, some leaks suggest that jetpacks are coming. All of this suggests that COD Black Ops 7 will be one of the most versatile and high-mobility experiences.
