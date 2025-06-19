Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them

The Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone went live on June 19, 2025, at 10 am PT. The event was delayed by a week, but it is now finally available, offering players a chance to earn a variety of rewards. Key highlights include the Shatter Blast ammo mod for Zombies, the Grim Reaper Scorestreak, and a Weapon Blueprint awarded as the event’s ultimate mastery reward.

Earning these rewards is a straightforward process. You don’t need to focus on the event; play as you normally would, and your progress will automatically count toward unlocking the rewards.

This article covers the details of the Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the full list of rewards and how to unlock them.

How to unlock all rewards in the Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Rivals event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone offers a total of 15 rewards (or 16, if you’re a BlackCell owner). Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards along with their unlocking criteria:

Rivals event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Rewards Required XP 1) “Vote Adler” Emblem

2) “Vote Stitch” Emblem 15,000 XP 3) 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

4) Shatter Blast Ammo Mod (Zombies) 43,000 XP 5) “Arch-Nemesis” Loading Screen 86,000 XP 6) “Team Shades” Weapon Sticker

7) “Team Masks” Weapon Sticker 144,000 XP 8) “Adlearned” Calling Card

9) “Stitched View” Calling Card 215,000 XP 10) 1 hr Double XP Token 299,000 XP 11) “Head to Head” Weapon Charm 396,000 XP 12) Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod (Attachment) 504,000 XP 13) Grim Reaper Scorestreak

14) Three “On the House” Gobblegums 622,000 XP 15) “Sworn Rivals” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint

16) “Sworn Rivals BlackCell” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners) Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)

As seen from the list, each reward in the Rivals event is tied to an XP milestone. To unlock a reward, you simply need to accumulate the required amount of XP. In total, you’ll need to earn 622,000 XP to unlock all the event rewards.

Once you hit that milestone, you’ll automatically unlock the final mastery reward: the Sworn Rivals Weapon Blueprint for the PDW SMG. BlackCell owners will also receive an exclusive Sworn Rivals BlackCell version of the blueprint for the same weapon.

Earning XP is the easiest part of the event. All you have to do is play your preferred mode, be it Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. XP is gathered automatically during matches, so as long as you’re playing, you’re progressing. Just invest a bit of time, and the rewards will unlock naturally.

The event concludes on July 3, 2025, so make sure to start grinding before time runs out to unlock all the rewards.

