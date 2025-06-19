Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them

The Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone went live on June 19, 2025, at 10 am PT. The event was delayed by a week, but it is now finally available, offering players a chance to earn a variety of rewards. Key highlights include the Shatter Blast ammo mod for Zombies, the Grim Reaper Scorestreak, and a Weapon Blueprint awarded as the event’s ultimate mastery reward.
Earning these rewards is a straightforward process. You don’t need to focus on the event; play as you normally would, and your progress will automatically count toward unlocking the rewards.
This article covers the details of the Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the full list of rewards and how to unlock them.
How to unlock all rewards in the Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Rivals event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone offers a total of 15 rewards (or 16, if you’re a BlackCell owner). Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards along with their unlocking criteria:
As seen from the list, each reward in the Rivals event is tied to an XP milestone. To unlock a reward, you simply need to accumulate the required amount of XP. In total, you’ll need to earn 622,000 XP to unlock all the event rewards.
Once you hit that milestone, you’ll automatically unlock the final mastery reward: the Sworn Rivals Weapon Blueprint for the PDW SMG. BlackCell owners will also receive an exclusive Sworn Rivals BlackCell version of the blueprint for the same weapon.
Earning XP is the easiest part of the event. All you have to do is play your preferred mode, be it Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. XP is gathered automatically during matches, so as long as you’re playing, you’re progressing. Just invest a bit of time, and the rewards will unlock naturally.
The event concludes on July 3, 2025, so make sure to start grinding before time runs out to unlock all the rewards.
