All Verdansk bunker codes in Warzone (May 2025)

Following the latest Warzone update, players can now access Verdansk bunkers with unique bunker codes. Activision finally reintroduced bunkers after a long time. For those unaware, these are secret vaults that grant players a ton of loot. Currently, there are 11 bunkers that players can access in Verdansk. While some can be unlocked directly with unique codes, accessing the others requires finding certain keycards.
This article highlights all Verdansk bunker codes in Warzone.
All bunker codes in Verdansk Warzone
There are 12 bunkers on the map, of which only four (0, 1, 3, and 10) can be accessed directly with bunker codes. Bunker 11 can be opened after completing an Easter Egg, while the remaining seven require Red and Blue Access Cards (aka keycards) to open. Below is the list of bunker codes in Warzone:
- Bunker 0: Unknown
- Bunker 1: 04222021
- Bunker 3: 30198805
- Bunker 10: 31547206
As mentioned, to access the other bunkers (excluding Bunker 11, which requires you to complete an Easter Egg), you must have Access Cards. There are two types of these cards: Red and Blue, which you can obtain randomly from various loot crates scattered around the map. Unlocking each bunker requires an Access Card of a specific color. Here's a list of all the keycard-access bunkers along with their keycard color:
- Bunker 2: Blue Access Card
- Bunker 4: Red Access Card
- Bunker 5: Red Access Card
- Bunker 6: Red Access Card
- Bunker 7: Blue Access Card
- Bunker 8: Blue Access Card
- Bunker 9: Red Access Card
Read more: How to complete the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide
How to complete the Bunker 11 Easter Egg to unlock it
Before jumping into the Easter Egg guide, make sure to turn on the subtitles in the game. After landing in Verdansk, the first thing you need to do is find activation phones. These phones are scattered around the map, but only one will provide the code in Russian. If you're lucky, it will only take a few tries to find the correct phone.
Interacting with the phone will provide you with a code in Russian. After translating it, you will end up with a three-digit number. These digits correspond to numbered phones scattered across the map. Visit the phones that match your digits, and interact with them.
Check out: Buffed Krig C is the new long-range meta for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
For instance, if you get the number 791, you first need to visit the phone numbered 7, located near the Airport, then go over to the Dam for number 9, and lastly, for 1, visit the Downtown Tavorsk distinct bank. After completing this step, visit Bunker 11, located on the northern side of the map near the Military Base. You will notice a green light above the gate and will eventually be able to enter the bunker.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides:
- Where to find the nuke in Verdansk: Warzone guide
- How to unlock All Chipped Out Animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
- Top WZ Ranked player allegedly caught boosting Skill Rating (SR)