How to unlock All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a new reward for completing the COD Endowment Got Your Six event. That's right, it is the new Mastery Reward for completing the latest Call of Duty in-game event. The Blueprint is for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle, which covers the firearm with a unique animated camo and brings a couple of attachments to make the weapon stand out in mid-range combat.

In this article, we'll take a look at how you can unlock the All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone easily.

How to get All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To get the All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must complete all seven challenges in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event. Since it is the Mastery Reward, you must unlock all the items in the event, and successfully doing so will award you with the Blueprint. That's it.

Guide to unlocking the new All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Once unlocked, you can use the weapon in any primary game mode, be it Battle Royale, Multiplayer, or Zombies. Simply head over to your loadouts, and you will find the Blueprint under AMES 85.

In fact, if you like the camo of the Blueprint but aren't fond of the attachments, you can take advantage of the new Blueprint swap feature to use this animated camo on any AMES 85 build of your liking. This also applies to all attachments with this Blueprint.

That said, do note that it is a limited-time event reward. Once the event ends, i.e., on May 29, 2025, you'll no longer be able to unlock the Blueprint. Since it is not a base item, you won't be able to unlock it later via the Armory as well.

Hence, if you are fond of the Blueprint, it is highly recommended to get started with the COD Endowment Got Your Six event and grind it to unlock the Blueprint before the event concludes.

That covers just about everything that you need to know to get the All Chipped Out animated Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

