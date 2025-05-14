New Warzone glitch lets you play the game in third-person mode, and it's borderline cheating

There's a new Warzone glitch that lets players use the third-person mode in the game. It essentially takes advantage of the parachute camera switching feature to attain the third-person camera perspective on foot. This isn't intended — a bug at the moment. Unfortunately, Call of Duty has yet to comment on the issue, and in fact, it can be game-breaking, and even considered cheating in some instances for Warzone.
Read on to learn more about the new Warzone glitch and how it can be exploited to cheat.
New Warzone glitch enables third-person mode, and it is basically cheating
The new Warzone glitch that enables the third-person mode was reportedly found by @itsHunterTV on X and was then shared by others in the community. We won't dive deep into the steps involved to exploit the glitch because it can be deemed as cheating. The third-person mode provides players with more information about the surroundings, which isn't a possibility in the regular first-person mode.
Users can easily turn their camera to see players hiding behind a wall or players who are running up to them. This gives the user who exploits the glitch a massive advantage because, at the end of the day, it's not just gunfighting skills that win a battle royale match.
A player's decision-making during a game also plays a vital role, which, of course, is dependent on the intel they have. Since the third-person camera mode provides additional intel, they can make better decisions, giving them an unfair advantage.
Hence, although it may not be directly considered cheating, it can ruin the game's competitive integrity, landing itself in the grey area.
Unfortunately, the glitch works on all the modes, even Ranked Play. However, the glitch isn't permanent throughout the match, and anytime a player jumps off a high enough place, it gets reset.
Regardless, this is certainly a major issue, and Call of Duty should look into it as soon as possible. What makes the glitch so broken is that only the user exploiting the glitch would be aware of it. Their victims, unfortunately, will not see it coming in the Killcam as it'll show the action from the first-person perspective.
That just about covers everything that you need to know about the new Warzone glitch.
