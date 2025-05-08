Spotting cheaters just got easier in Warzone and Black Ops 6 after new Killcam update

Call of Duty just made spotting cheaters in Warzone and Black Ops 6 much easier, following a Killcam update. With the Season 3 Reloaded update, Call of Duty introduced an updated Death Widget UI to the Killcam, which provides players with a plethora of information on how they were killed.

Ad

Initially, the Death Widget UI upgrade was only available in Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded and is now being rolled out for Black Ops 6 as well.

Read on to learn more about the Killcam update and how it can help you spot a cheater easily.

How does the new Killcam update in Warzone and Black Ops 6 help detect cheaters

The new Killcam update in Warzone and Black Ops 6 comes with a Death Widget UI, which shows the various factors that were at play when you were killed in a match. Apart from displaying the number of enemies that shot at you and the total damage dealt by each, the updated Killcam will now also show the following details:

Ad

Trending

Affected by Heartbeat Sensor: Indicates if an enemy located you with a Heartbeat Sensor.

Indicates if an enemy located you with a Heartbeat Sensor. Body Shield on Teammate: Shows if your position was revealed by an enemy who has your teammate held as a Body Shield.

Shows if your position was revealed by an enemy who has your teammate held as a Body Shield. Affected by Resurgence Mark: Displays if your position was revealed by a squadmate who died in a Resurgence mode.

Displays if your position was revealed by a squadmate who died in a Resurgence mode. Affected by Prox Alarm: Shows you if your position was revealed by a Prox Alarm Tactical Equipment.

Shows you if your position was revealed by a Prox Alarm Tactical Equipment. Affected by Most Wanted Target: Shows if your position was revealed due to an opponent picking up the Most Wanted Contract.

Ad

Also read: What is High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded? New LTM explained

Exploring the features of the new Killcam update in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

So, how does this help you spot cheaters better? Well, now you will know about all the factors that were at play when you got killed. Based on the additional details on the Killcam, you can now accurately judge a player. If their play was suspicious but none of the above ticked off, it is highly likely that they are a cheater, and in such a case, the appropriate measure is to report them.

Ad

But it goes both ways. It will also prevent false reports and might help with cases of shadowbans. Since you can now see all the factors that led to your death in the game, you can judge the opponent better. If one of the aforementioned UI elements is highlighted in the Killcam, it's likely that they weren't cheating and came to know about your location with features already available in the game.

Ad

Overall, this is a great new update that will not only help you spot cheaters but also prevent false reports. As stated earlier, it is now available in the battle royale game and is being gradually rolled out for Black Ops 6 as well.

Read more: How to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

That covers just about everything that you need to know about the recent Killcam update and its implications in the games.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More