How to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

There are numerous methods to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. For those unaware, Blaze Bucks is the event currency for Blaze of Glory, which can be exchanged for several rewards. To complete the event and unlock the Mastery Reward, you will need to earn a total of 255 Blaze Bucks.

On paper, that doesn't seem like much. But there is a catch. The Blaze Bucks drop rates are randomized. Hence, if you are short on time or only tend to play the titles during weekends, the grind can be exhausting. Furthermore, it being a limited-time event doesn't help the cause either.

In this guide, we take a closer look at some methods to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. We'll cover one tip for each major game mode so that you can decide what's best for you.

Best methods to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Given below are some of the best methods to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Multiplayer

Collecting Blaze Bucks in Black Ops 6 Hardcore Stakeout (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

In Multiplayer, your best option is Hardcore Stakeout. Simply launch the Stakeout 24/7 Hardcore playlist and play a few matches. In my experience, if you are getting sufficient kills, you can expect to earn 20-30 Blaze Bucks per match. It'll take you around 13 matches (conservative calculation) to earn all 255 Blaze Bucks if you go this route. This is by far one of the best methods to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

However, if Multiplayer modes are not your cup of tea, check out the next method for Zombies.

Zombies

Getting hands-on Blaze Bucks in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Unlike some of the previous events, this time around, earning Blaze Bucks in the Zombies mode isn't that straightforward. The trick here is simple. First, select any map and mode of your choice and reach higher rounds (20 shall do). Then, play a single round. Now save and quit, and load again from this save. Repeat this every time. Each reset will get you around 10 Blaze Bucks.

Zombies isn't the best mode to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and it is highly recommended to stick to Multiplayer or Warzone. Speaking of Warzone, check out the section below for the best way to earn Blaze Bucks in the battle royale title.

Plunder (Warzone)

Earning Blaze Bucks Warzone's Plunder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Plunder is the best mode for earning Blaze Bucks for the Blaze of Glory event. All you need to do is hop into a game of Plunder and go around opening loot boxes in the match. That's it. You do not have to engage in combat and go around looting in any location you like. You can expect to earn around 30 Blaze Bucks per match in this mode. Depending on how long the match plays out, you can get even more.

These are the best ways to earn Blaze Bucks quickly in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

