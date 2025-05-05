Call of Duty still hasn't delivered promised Warzone and Black Ops 6 feature, a month later

The Blueprint Swap feature, which was promised with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3, has yet to be added to the games. Call of Duty, in the official Season 3 roadmap, revealed that the feature would join the titles at the launch of the new season. However, it has been over a month since Season 3 was released, and we are now in Season 3 Reloaded with no news about it in sight.
Read on to learn more about the Blueprint Swap feature in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
What is the Blueprint Swap feature in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
The Blueprint Swap feature in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is a unique system that would've allowed players to customize their weapons with any unlockable or purchased skin in the games. For the base weapons, they could equip skins from any Blueprints. As for the Blueprints, they could be customized further by adding skins to each attachment.
Also read: Iconic Call of Duty antagonist is reportedly returning to Warzone and Black Ops 6
This would have given players more freedom about how they want their weapons to look, feel, and perform in the games. It is also worth noting that this is not a new feature for the Call of Duty franchise, and in fact, it was last seen just a year ago in Modern Warfare 3.
It would have been accessible in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. However, it never saw the light of day. Here we are, over a month into the Season 3 (April 2, 2025) content update, and the feature remains absent from the games.
In fact, many expected it to release with the mid-season update (May 1, 2025), but once again, they were met with disappointment.
That said, though, Call of Duty had previously announced that the feature would join the games later in Season 3. Although we don't have any reason for the delay, there is still time for Season 3 to end, and we might just get the feature in the coming weeks.
At the time of writing (May 5, 2025), there are 24 days left for Season 4 to launch.
Read more: All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
That covers everything that you need to know about the Blueprint Swap feature in the latest COD games.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- "Sometimes classics are meant to be left alone": COD fans are furious after seeing Black Ops 1 campaign with RTX mod
- Call of Duty might feature pay-to-play LTMs in Black Ops 7
- Buffed HRM-9 has insane TTK in Season 3 Reloaded
- Black Ops 6 Zombies reportedly has one more map left before Call of Duty 2025 releases
- Buffed Shotgun can now "two-tap" enemies in Season 3 Reloaded