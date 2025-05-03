Buffed HRM-9 has insane TTK in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The HRM-9 was buffed in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, and this improved its TTK drastically. In the latest update, the gun's damage profile was tweaked, resulting in a TTK (time-to-kill) of just 544 ms at up to 12 meters. For reference, the AK-74, which was considered meta in Season 3, had a TTK of 553 ms. After the buff, the HRM-9 was instantly propelled into the meta tier and is now one of the best weapons in the game.

Ad

That said, to get the most out of it, you must equip a few attachments. Hence, in this guide, we will look at the best attachments for the HRM-9 in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, we suggest using the following attachments:

Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel

Thorn-90 Barrel Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Stock: Hatchet Light Stock

Hatchet Light Stock Ammunition: 9MM High Grain Rounds

Ad

Trending

Here's how these attachments help improve the HRM-9 and transform it into one of the meta tier guns:

Guide to building the best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

First up, we have the Thorn-90 Barrel, which increases the aim down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, overall sprint speed, and also reduces the hip fire spread. This not only allows you to play aggressively, but also ensures that all your bullets land on the target when firing from the hip in close ranges.

Ad

Next on the list is the Bruen Pendulum, which reduces the recoil. The reduction is significant, and on top of reducing the recoil, it also helps gun kick control, making the gun easier to use in mid-ranges and, needless to say, more accurate when fired in full-auto mode.

Also read — Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

The 50 Round Drum increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. The 20 additional bullets in the battle royale modes can go a long way. It ensures that you do not end up reloading in the heat of a fight. Moreover, with additional bullets, it enables you to take on multiple targets at once.

Ad

Next up, we have the Hatchet Light Stock, which gives a boost to the aim down sight speed of the SMG. But that's not all. It also improves the aim walking speed and overall movement speed of your character. Once again, this is a boost to both your mobility and handling stats.

Last for this loadout is the 9MM High Grain Rounds Ammunition. These special bullets increase the bullet velocity and damage range of the firearm. In the case of the boost to the bullet velocity, we see a 15% increase, from 460 m/s to 529 m/s. Likewise, for the effective damage range, we see it increase to 12.3 meters from 10.7 meters.

Ad

Read more — Best Ranked Play loadout to use in Warzone Verdansk

That covers the best HRM-9 loadout to use in Warzone right now. As mentioned earlier, after the buff, the reduced TTK has put the gun in the meta category, and you just cannot go wrong with it for close-range engagements, be it in the Battle Royale mode or Resurgence.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More