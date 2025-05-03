Buffed HRM-9 has insane TTK in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The HRM-9 was buffed in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, and this improved its TTK drastically. In the latest update, the gun's damage profile was tweaked, resulting in a TTK (time-to-kill) of just 544 ms at up to 12 meters. For reference, the AK-74, which was considered meta in Season 3, had a TTK of 553 ms. After the buff, the HRM-9 was instantly propelled into the meta tier and is now one of the best weapons in the game.
That said, to get the most out of it, you must equip a few attachments. Hence, in this guide, we will look at the best attachments for the HRM-9 in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
Best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
To build the best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, we suggest using the following attachments:
- Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel
- Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
- Stock: Hatchet Light Stock
- Ammunition: 9MM High Grain Rounds
Here's how these attachments help improve the HRM-9 and transform it into one of the meta tier guns:
First up, we have the Thorn-90 Barrel, which increases the aim down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, overall sprint speed, and also reduces the hip fire spread. This not only allows you to play aggressively, but also ensures that all your bullets land on the target when firing from the hip in close ranges.
Next on the list is the Bruen Pendulum, which reduces the recoil. The reduction is significant, and on top of reducing the recoil, it also helps gun kick control, making the gun easier to use in mid-ranges and, needless to say, more accurate when fired in full-auto mode.
Also read — Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf
The 50 Round Drum increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. The 20 additional bullets in the battle royale modes can go a long way. It ensures that you do not end up reloading in the heat of a fight. Moreover, with additional bullets, it enables you to take on multiple targets at once.
Next up, we have the Hatchet Light Stock, which gives a boost to the aim down sight speed of the SMG. But that's not all. It also improves the aim walking speed and overall movement speed of your character. Once again, this is a boost to both your mobility and handling stats.
Last for this loadout is the 9MM High Grain Rounds Ammunition. These special bullets increase the bullet velocity and damage range of the firearm. In the case of the boost to the bullet velocity, we see a 15% increase, from 460 m/s to 529 m/s. Likewise, for the effective damage range, we see it increase to 12.3 meters from 10.7 meters.
Read more — Best Ranked Play loadout to use in Warzone Verdansk
That covers the best HRM-9 loadout to use in Warzone right now. As mentioned earlier, after the buff, the reduced TTK has put the gun in the meta category, and you just cannot go wrong with it for close-range engagements, be it in the Battle Royale mode or Resurgence.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Old loadout glitch has returned in Verdansk with Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
- Buffed Shotgun can now "two-tap" enemies in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
- All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
- How to complete the Storage Town locked room Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk
- Iconic Call of Duty antagonist is reportedly returning to Warzone and Black Ops 6