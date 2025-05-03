  • home icon
How to complete the Storage Town locked room Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk

By Prit Chauhan
Modified May 03, 2025 03:50 GMT
How to complete storage town locked room easter egg in Warzone Verdansk
There is a Storage Town Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Activision)

You can unlock a secret storage room in Warzone Verdansk. This is a small Easter egg in the game that allows for further exploration. While there are no special rewards for discovering this place, it remains an interesting quirk on the map. You can find it inside Storage Town. However, before accessing it, you must locate a Mysterious Key.

This article explains the secret storage room Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk and explains how to unlock/complete it.

Warzone Verdansk storage room Easter egg explained

The storage room Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk is fairly easy to complete. The only difficult part is finding the key that opens it. Here are some steps you can follow to unlock it:

  • Go to the edge of the map in Karst River Quarry. Head to the far east, and you will discover a crate. Open it to get the Mysterious Key.
  • The next step is to safely get to Storage Town. Once you get there, locate the sealed room in the area and unlock it.
  • Once the door is opened, defuse the booby traps and destroy them. Otherwise, they will kill you.
  • Once this is done, you can head inside to find a computer and a note that says 'I will not die a traitor.' This is the Easter egg.
As mentioned earlier, there are no special rewards for completing this Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk. However, it's a fun little detail left by the developers for players to discover.

Content creator @CovertMF was among the first to uncover the Easter egg and share it online, after which it went viral. Finding the crate may be the most difficult part of this task, but if you're struggling with the location of the mysterious key, you can follow the video embedded above for guidance.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded was released recently, so you may notice some changes in Verdansk. Some of these Easter eggs were introduced with the new update to encourage players to further explore the fan-favorite map.

Read more Warzone-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
