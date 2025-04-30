Everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:26 GMT
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update is coming to Verdansk, Verdansk Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update, Warzone mid-season update
The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update is coming to Verdansk (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is expected to kick off on May 1, 2025. The new Season will feature a lot of content updates like new weapons and modes. The update is also set to introduce some changes to the new map, Verdansk, like the Rebirth Resurgence and a casual mode that was revealed at the start of Warzone Season 3.

With that said, this article explores everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

What to expect from Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

As mentioned, the Season 3 mid-season update will include several new features, like a Verdansk casual mode and new POIs, such as the Verdansk train station. Here are all the new changes coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

  • High Value Loot Zones: These zones will feature high-tier loot that allows players to get powerful gear.
  • More Contracts: Verdansk will include new contracts like the Big Game Bounty Contract and Train Recon Contract.
  • New Vehicles: The mid-season update will bring a new vehicle, the Triumph TF 250-X.
  • Earn Skill Rating (SR): You will earn SR points for outlasting squads, eliminating opponents, and completing challenges. The amount of SR earned for getting eliminations will be greater or lesser depending on the comparison between your rank and your target’s rank.
  • High Trip Resurgence: In this mode, the Operators deploy with one of several predetermined weapons and their fists. The supply caches will feature shades that will provide various boosts like enhanced reload speed, fast movement speed, and zero fall damage.
  • Massive Resurgence: This Resurgence mode will include 120-player lobbies in Verdansk. Players must stay alive to bring back eliminated teammates and participate in fast-paced action to achieve victory.
  • Blaze of Glory: Players can collect Blaze Bucks from supply crates and by killing opponents, and can redeem them for rewards, such as the new Vendetta Perk, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the Highly Decorated Weapon Camo.
That covers everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Siddharth Rathi

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
