Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is expected to kick off on May 1, 2025. The new Season will feature a lot of content updates like new weapons and modes. The update is also set to introduce some changes to the new map, Verdansk, like the Rebirth Resurgence and a casual mode that was revealed at the start of Warzone Season 3.
With that said, this article explores everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
What to expect from Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
As mentioned, the Season 3 mid-season update will include several new features, like a Verdansk casual mode and new POIs, such as the Verdansk train station. Here are all the new changes coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
- High Value Loot Zones: These zones will feature high-tier loot that allows players to get powerful gear.
- More Contracts: Verdansk will include new contracts like the Big Game Bounty Contract and Train Recon Contract.
- New Vehicles: The mid-season update will bring a new vehicle, the Triumph TF 250-X.
- Earn Skill Rating (SR): You will earn SR points for outlasting squads, eliminating opponents, and completing challenges. The amount of SR earned for getting eliminations will be greater or lesser depending on the comparison between your rank and your target’s rank.
Also read: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote
- High Trip Resurgence: In this mode, the Operators deploy with one of several predetermined weapons and their fists. The supply caches will feature shades that will provide various boosts like enhanced reload speed, fast movement speed, and zero fall damage.
- Massive Resurgence: This Resurgence mode will include 120-player lobbies in Verdansk. Players must stay alive to bring back eliminated teammates and participate in fast-paced action to achieve victory.
- Blaze of Glory: Players can collect Blaze Bucks from supply crates and by killing opponents, and can redeem them for rewards, such as the new Vendetta Perk, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the Highly Decorated Weapon Camo.
Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know
That covers everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Call of Duty finally acknowledges Warzone performance issues on PC after Season 3 update
- Call of Duty has shut down over 20 cheat providers since Black Ops 6 release
- How to get the Frying Pan Melee weapon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
- Call of Duty player recreates GTA in Warzone Verdansk, and it looks fun
- Call of Duty will return SR to players who have lost it against banned cheaters in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play