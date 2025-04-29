Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update is only a few hours away, and the pre-load window for PC users (Battle.net) has gone live. However, the pre-load option is not yet available for PlayStation and Xbox users, though it is expected to go live at least 24 hours before the update launches.

This feature is particularly useful, as Call of Duty updates go live at a fixed time with no server downtime. Being able to download and install the update in advance ensures you can jump straight into the action as soon as it drops.

This article will cover all the known pre-load details for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.

What is the pre-load size of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded on PC (Battle.net)?

As mentioned earlier, the pre-load option for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is currently available only for PC users on Battle.net. This time, the update size is more manageable at around 24.5 GB.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded Battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

In comparison, the Season 3 update was significantly larger. However, since this is a mid-season update, the smaller size makes sense, as it introduces a moderate amount of new content for players to explore.

While the official content drop blog for Season 3 Reloaded has not been released yet, it is expected soon. In the meantime, some upcoming additions are already known, that was revealed during the Season 3 content drop.

In BO6 Multiplayer, three new maps — Haven, Signal, and Blazetown — will be introduced. A new limited-time mode called Joint Operations will also release. This mode combines variants of multiple core modes into a single match, featuring:

Head Stash (Team Deathmatch)

(Team Deathmatch) Inhalation (Domination)

(Domination) Hotbox (Hardpoint)

(Hardpoint) Very High Target (HVT)

Munchies (Kill Confirmed)

In Warzone, Ranked Play is set to launch with the mid-season update. Additionally, a new feature called the Retroactive SR Adjustment system, recently introduced in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play, may also be implemented.

Meanwhile, for Black Ops 6 Zombies, the Shattered Veil Directed Mode will become available, along with a new Field Upgrade called Frost Blast.

When is Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded expected to go live?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is expected to go live on May 1, 2025, at 9 AM PT, based on the Battle Pass timer. While the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, the availability of the pre-load option suggests that this timing is likely accurate.

