Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know

Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is just around the corner and the upcoming mid-season update is packed with content. With new maps, modes, weapons, and a lot more, the Season 3 Reloaded update has something for everyone. Although we do not know the exact date and time this update is going to be released, based on the Battle Pass timer, we can expect it to go live on May 1, 2025.

However, it's merely a speculation and we must await official announcements from Call of Duty. That said, while we do not know when the update will be released, we do know what the developers are cooking behind the scenes. Hence, in this article, we will take a closer look at everything new that's coming in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.

What to expect from Multiplayer in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded?

For Multiplayer in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded, Call of Duty has a plethora of new content planned. Here's what you can expect:

Maps

All new maps coming to Multiplayer in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Three maps will be joining the game's playlist with the upcoming update. Here's a brief overview of each:

Haven: It is a Core map (6v6) and will be medium in scale. It is based on a KGB Safehouse from 1991 with tons of opportunities for close-range combat. Although the map is bigger than most, its layout allows weapon classes such as SMGs and Assault Rifles to shine. That said, it doesn't mean long-range weapons won't be viable on the map, as there are open areas on the side lanes that should facilitate long-range gunplay.

It is a (6v6) and will be medium in scale. It is based on a KGB Safehouse from 1991 with tons of opportunities for close-range combat. Although the map is bigger than most, its layout allows weapon classes such as SMGs and Assault Rifles to shine. That said, it doesn't mean long-range weapons won't be viable on the map, as there are open areas on the side lanes that should facilitate long-range gunplay. Signal: It is based on an underground Submarine facility with dark corners and tight spaces for players to compete. It will be a Strike map featuring both 6v6 and 2v2 game modes. We expect it to be a part of the Small Maps Moshpit.

It is based on an underground Submarine facility with dark corners and tight spaces for players to compete. It will be a featuring both 6v6 and 2v2 game modes. We expect it to be a part of the Small Maps Moshpit. Blazetown: Blazetown is a reskinned variant of Nuketown that will be available in the game for a limited time.

With these three maps for Multiplayer in Black Ops 6, Call of Duty has completed its promise of seven maps this season.

Game modes

Exploring new game modes for Multiplayer in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

For game modes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded, the developers have only revealed one so far, and it's called Joint Operations. It will be a limited-time mode and feature variants of multiple modes in one match. According to the roadmap for Season 3, each match of Joint Operations will include these modes:

Head Stash (TDM)

Inhalation (Domination)

Hotbox (Hardpoint)

Very High Target (HVT)

Munchies (Kill Confirmed)

Perk

Unfortunately, only one new Perk will join in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded. It is called Vendetta and will be available as a reward in an in-game event. The Perk belongs to the Recon Category and will go into Slot 2. When used, it will mark the location of the enemy that last killed you for a brief moment. However, you will also be able to counter it with the Vigilance Perk.

Weapon and attachment

Discussing the new weapon and attachment joining Multiplayer in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

In Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded, only one new weapon and attachment will be joining the game. Here's what you should know about them:

Ladra (Weapon): It is an SMG that is capable of shooting at high fire rates. Moreover, it has an impressive damage range and manageable recoil. But it doesn't deal high damage, but to counter it, you can go for headshots, which have a higher damage multiplier.

It is an SMG that is capable of shooting at high fire rates. Moreover, it has an impressive damage range and manageable recoil. But it doesn't deal high damage, but to counter it, you can go for headshots, which have a higher damage multiplier. Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Attachment): Using this new attachment, you will be able to use the Goblin Mk2 as a rocket launcher. With it equipped, the gun will shoot mini-rockets that are capable of dealing splash damage. You can also use the weapon in full-auto mode with it equipped.

These are all the new additions to the Black Ops 6 arsenal in Season 3 Reloaded.

What to expect from Zombies in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded?

For Zombies in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded, unfortunately, not much has been revealed. Based on the official roadmap, the following new content will be joining the mode:

Zombie Snacks Limited-Time Mode

Frost Blast Field Upgrade

That's all there is to it for the moment. Apart from these, players can also expect to see new seasonal events. Two of them have been named so far, but again, details about them are scarce at the moment. They are the Blaze of Glory Event and the Call of Duty Endowment Got Your Six Event. Do note that these events will also be available in Multiplayer and Warzone.

That covers everything that you need to know about the forthcoming Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update. Apart from these, expect new store bundles, weapon balance adjustments, quality-of-life improvements, and more.

