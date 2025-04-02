All new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3

There are a total of six new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3, but not all of them are accessible right now. Three out of these six maps are currently in the game, and the other three will join with the mid-season update. Out of these six maps, five are new to the title, and one, although it can be considered new, is simply a variant of an existing map.

With that out of the way, let us take a closer look at all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3.

What are all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3?

The following is a list of all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3:

Barrage

Nomad

Firing Range

Haven

Signal

Blazetown

Here's a brief overview of all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3:

Barrage

Multiplayer map Barrage in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Barrage is the first of the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3. It is one of the launch offerings and is currently available in the title. It is a Core map, featuring 12 players (6v6). As for the size, it is medium in scale, which allows Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles to shine.

But if you're a fan of the SMGs, don't worry as Barrage has ample opportunities for close-range gunfights in tight spaces that are spread across the three lanes. As for the setting, it's based on a war base from 1968's Vietnam.

Nomad

Multiplayer map Nomad in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Next up we have Nomad, another Season 3 launch map. It is, however, a Strike map and features four (2v2) and 12 (6v6) matches. Being a Strike map, it is much smaller in scale compared to Barrage. Hence, weapons such as SMGs shine here. It is based on 1986's Afghanistan, and despite being small, features various ways for traversal. For instance, there are zip lines that a player can take advantage of to quickly rotate from one location to the other with ease.

Firing Range

Multiplayer map Firing Range in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The iconic Firing Range has returned. Another Season 3 launch offering, the Firing Range is a Core map featuring 12 player (6v6) matches. Since it falls under the Core category, it is medium in size, just like the original. It hasn't seen any layout change compared, and has been simply updated with better visuals and skins to match the current-gen standards. Expect all weapon classes to shine on this classic map.

Haven

Multiplayer map Haven in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Haven will join with the mid-season update (Season 3 Reloaded). It is a Core map as well, featuring 12 players (6v6). As for the location, it is based on an abandoned KGB warfare from the 1990s. The size is medium, so expect mid-range gunfights most of the time. That said though, the middle lane appears to be compact, and in those specific areas, expect weapon classes such as SMGs and Shotguns to reign supreme in Black Ops 6.

Signal

Multiplayer map Signal in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Signal is also scheduled for the mid-season update. As for the description, it is a Strike map and will feature four (2v2) and 12 (6v6) player matches. Since it is a Strike variant, Signal is small and features compact areas for close-range gunfights in Black Ops 6. The map is based on an underground submarine base from 1968. Speaking of visuals, it's dark and gloomy, and has two main lanes for gunfights. Moreover, it has a lot of scope for aquatic combat.

Blazetown

The last of the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3 is Blazetown. It is a reskinned version of Nuketown. No layout changes will be made, and it will simply be a visual overhaul of the map. It is currently set to be released with the upcoming mid-season update.

That covers everything that you need to know about the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 3.

