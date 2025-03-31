Call of Duty finally acknowledges false bans in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, here's what you should know

Call of Duty has acknowledged that players do indeed receive false bans in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. In the official Call of Duty blog, the developers shared a post titled RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Update – Season 03, wherein they discussed various updates the game's anti-cheat system will receive in the upcoming season. Among them is a section called Community Questions, where the developers clarified a lot of doubts that fans had.

In that section, the developers acknowledged that false bans do happen. But they also shared how they were tackling these issues. Read below to learn more about the topic.

Call of Duty clarifies the issue of false bans in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

As mentioned, Call of Duty has acknowledged that false bans aren't uncommon in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and although it is a mistake, the developers are taking appropriate steps to resolve these problems.

Under the Community Questions section of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Update – Season 03 blog post, one of the questions read:

"What has been done following any false positives of anti-cheat enforcement?"

To this, Call of Duty officially answered:

"Our team is always examining our systems for accuracy. If, over the course of these examinations, we discover an account action was not warranted it will be rolled back."

The developers agreed that false bans indeed happen in the games. They added that they are continuously re-evaluating their anti-cheat systems for improved accuracy and proper detection. Even after a legit player is banned, several checks are made by the team internally. If these examinations reveal that the ban was indeed a false positive, it is immediately reverted.

The goal here is to minimize the events of false positives and ensure that innocent players are not issued permanent bans. Hence, if you were on the receiving end of a ban and are innocent, fret not, as Call of Duty acknowledges that a false ban can happen.

If you have been banned for a long time and aren't at fault, it is advised to connect with Activision's support team for further assistance.

Do note that the article isn't talking about shadowbans, which are a different topic altogether. Shadowbans simply limit matchmaking, but complete bans make matchmaking impossible.

That covers everything that you need to know about false bans in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

