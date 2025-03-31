Why is Verdansk not launching on the Season 3 release date in Warzone?

Verdansk isn't arriving in Warzone with the Season 3 update. Call of Duty had earlier announced that while Season 3 will release on April 2, 2025, players will have to wait an additional day to drop into Verdansk, which is currently on track to release on April 3, 2025. There are various reasons for this delay, and they are quite valid, to say the least.

This article delves into Verdansk's delay and the roadmap for its final release in the game.

Why is Verdansk not available in Warzone when Season 3 goes live?

Verdansk's delayed arrival in Warzone when Season 3 goes live has a lot to do with how the developers are planning the release of Season 3 content. For those unaware, while Season 3, along with all the new content, goes live on April 2, 2025, Warzone's Season 3 content arrives a day later on April 3, 2025, along with the map.

Previously, seasonal updates for both the battle royale game and the latest release went live simultaneously, and such has been the case since March 2020. However, that isn't the case for Season 3 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Here is how the release sequence will look:

First, Black Ops 6 Season 3 goes live on April 2, 2025, at 9 am PT . Players will then have access to all the new content in Multiplayer and Zombies. They will also have access to the new Season 3 Battle Pass, which is shared across Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

. Players will then have access to all the new content in Multiplayer and Zombies. They will also have access to the new Season 3 Battle Pass, which is shared across Black Ops 6 and Warzone. After the Season 3 update goes live, WZ servers will go offline for 24 hours . During this period, developers will implement the updates on the backend and integrate numerous changes.

. During this period, developers will implement the updates on the backend and integrate numerous changes. Then, on April 3, 2025, at 9 am PT, Warzone servers will come back online along with all its new Season 3 content, changes, and Verdansk.

Hence, although the Season 3 update technically goes live on April 2, 2025, fans won't be able to dive into the iconic map until a day later. During the 24-hour downtime, WZ players can try out the latest Call of Duty release, as the Black Ops 6 Free Trial will also commence simultaneously.

As for why it will take 24 hours, Call of Duty mentioned that a host of changes are coming to the game, including changes to the movement system. These changes will take time to implement, as Season 3 isn't merely a content update but rather a complete overhaul of the game's mechanics.

That covers everything that you need to know about why the iconic map has been delayed and when will be release in the battle royale title.

