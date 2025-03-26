Warzone to get a movement update for Verdansk in Season 3

Call of Duty just confirmed that Warzone will be receiving a movement update for Verdansk in Season 3. These tweaks will be incorporated with Season 3 and will be exclusive to the battle royale title, i.e., they will not be making their way to Black Ops 6.

As for the changes themselves, developers have claimed that they won't be undoing Omnimovement, but rather refining various elements, especially the basics of the movement mechanics.

To learn more about the recent update from developers, make sure to read below.

Warzone movement system to receive an overhaul when Verdansk arrives in Season 3

In the latest episode of COD POD on YouTube, the developers announced that the movement in Warzone will see quite a few changes with Verdansk's return. As it was revealed during the podcast, the developers claimed that they have fine-tuned the Omnimovement system in the title to ensure that the gameplay resembles that of the original 2020 title.

Explaining these changes to the game's movement, Pete Actipis, Game Director at Raven Software, stated the following [Timestamp: 36:52]:

"We loved the predictability in combat scenarios with movement. We still wanted to give you all of the agency that Omnimovement brings you but the tuning, again, is going to be unique, just for Warzone."

Talking about the updates to movement in Season 3, he further added [Timestamp: 37:14]:

"It is an incredibly important part of the battle royale experience. So in Season 3 we are working to deliver a simplified version of what is closer to the original experience."

Based on what the developers have explained, it's clear that the movement system is about to see quite a few updates, bringing it closer to the original title. That said, it doesn't mean that Omnimovement is being removed; rather, it is being refined and made simpler.

That covers everything that you need to know about the movement changes that are coming to the battle royale title in Season 3.

