Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know about the new map

Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies is the new map arriving in Season 3, which will be released on April 3, 2025. Not much is known about it apart from the teaser image of its name surfacing on the official X Treyarch account on March 18, 2025. Considering the events in BO6 Zombies so far, it is safe to assume that it will be set around Richtofen's Mansion in Liberty Falls.

This article will explain everything we know about Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies ahead of its release in Season 3.

Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Release date

You can expect Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies to appear in-game on April 3, 2025. This is the release date for Season 3 as confirmed by the official Call of Duty X account. The new Black Ops 6 Zombies map will feature all the characters returning to their quest in the previous map, The Tomb.

Let us next discuss the lore one can expect out of Shattered Veil as it arrives in the upcoming season.

Plot

In The Tomb, we witnessed S.A.M. AI instruct the crew about their next move. It tells the team to go back to Liberty Falls and that they may see their lost friend, Agent Samantha Maxis, soon. However, thanks to the cut-scenes in Modern Warfare Zombies, we know that Agent Maxis is gone for good and cannot be saved.

We also see a clip of Richtofen in the mansion as he fights off hordes of zombies using the Wunderwaffe, a Wonder Weapon that we may witness in Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The new map will be the crew's next location in terms of the storyline as well as gameplay.

There is a chance that the crew may just find themselves in Richtofen's Mansion in Liberty Falls after being lured there by S.A.M AI.

Potential POIs

Several potential POIs were hinted at by the official Treyarch X account. Here is a list of four possible locations you may see in Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Motor Court

Banquet Hall

Grand Foyer

Mainframe Chamber

The images were added with cryptic captions that pointed in the direction of Liberty Falls. We have previously seen that the S.A.M AI's physical body is present in Liberty Falls. Furthermore, locations like the Grand Foyer have previously been seen in Richtofen's Mansion in the Liberty Falls ending cutscene.

Wonder Weapon

Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 could bring us the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon. This, though not confirmed, has previously been seen in the hands of Richtofen in the Liberty Falls trailer. According to the patterns seen with the teases and hints, everything seen in the cutscene is coming together slowly but surely.

Therefore, it isn't too far of reach to speculate about the arrival of the Wunderwaffe DG-2. The weapon charges up and releases a chain of electricity that can defeat several opponents at once as long as they are all in range. It is a strong and previously popular weapon among Call of Duty Zombies fans.

This is everything we know about the upcoming Black Ops 6 Zombies map, Shattered Veil. As April 3, 2025 approaches, we will likely learn more about the map and get a better look at all the POIs.

