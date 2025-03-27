Double Tap Perk confirmed for Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

Call of Duty just confirmed that the iconic Double Tap Perk is returning with Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3. While the current Perk selection in the game is robust, fans have long been looking for more variety, and the absence of the Double Tap Perk was certainly not helping. However, the wait is almost over as the iconic Perk is now confirmed to return along with the Season 3 update.

To learn more about the Double Tap Perk in Black Ops 6 Zombies, keep reading this article.

Double Tap Perk is returning with Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 is going to be an exhilarating ride for fans of the Double Tap Perk. Treyarch, the leading studio behind Black Ops 6's development, recently confirmed the return of the iconic Perk to the game in Season 3. However, this is not the first instance of fans hearing about its return in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3.

Previously, data miner and leaker @realityuk_ on X found a few lines in the game code that hinted at the return of classic Perk. But it was still shrouded in mystery as many passed it off as merely a rumor. But now, it no longer remains a rumor or a leak after the recent announcement by Treyarch.

For those unaware, the Double Tap Perk, also known as the Double Tap Root Beer, is a Perk-a-Cola, that essentially increases the fire rate of the weapon you are using, and the 2.0 version of the same doubles the damage dealt by the gun.

This also applies to the Wonder Weapons. Last seen in the Black Ops 3 Zombies, this Perk increased the rate of fire by 33% for any gun that the player currently has equipped and as just stated, the 2.0 variant increased the damage output as well. That said, however, it wasn't a popular choice among players in earlier iterations of this Perk as it wasn't without cons.

With the fire rate increase, the weapon's recoil will take a hit. Moreover, with the faster fire rate, players also ran out of ammo in the game pretty quickly.

Regardless, the iconic Perk is making a comeback with the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 update and is certain to add more variety to the currently available Perk pool.

That covers everything that you must know about the return of the iconic Perk in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3.

