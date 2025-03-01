Iconic Call of Duty Perk is reportedly returning in Black Ops 6 Zombies

According to recent reports, the iconic Double Tap perk could be making a return in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies mode. This leak was first reported by @realityuk_, a well known name in the community, who has claimed that three new perks are in the game files, with Double Tap being one of them. If true, this would bring back one of the most popular perks in Zombies history.

On that note, here's everything we know about the possible addition of Double Tap in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Double Tap could be returning in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Double Tap Root Beer is a classic perk that first appeared in Call of Duty: World at War and was later added in various other titles until Black Ops 3. This perk increased the rate of fire of all weapons by 33%, allowing players to dispatch zombies more rapidly. In its 2.0 version, Double Tap not only boosted the fire rate but also doubled bullet damage.

The leak by @realityuk_ suggests that three perks are on the way. While one of them seems to be Double Tap, the other two are unknown. Many players speculate that the codename w_mod could be Widow's Wine, another popular Call of Duty perk from the past, and the codename z_mod could be Zombstone perk.

The potential reintroduction of Double Tap could receive very well reception from the community, as its absence in recent installments left a noticeable gap in the perk lineup. Its return would offer players enhanced firepower, contributing to more dynamic and aggressive gameplay.

Again, please note that there has been no official confirmation from the game developers regarding the return of this perk yet. Thus, users are advised to wait for an official announcement.

