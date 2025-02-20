Call of Duty has introduced "known issues" in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update

The highly anticipated Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update is set to bring lots of new content and enhancements to both Warzone and Black Ops 6. Players can look forward to fresh maps, modes, and various gameplay improvements designed to elevate the overall experience. However, ahead of the update's release, the development team has proactively informed the community about certain "known issues" that may impact the Zombies game mode experience.

Ad

On that note, this article will cover the issues that the Call of Duty developers have addressed regarding the release of Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded.

Also read: The Tomb boss fight has been nerfed in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded will arrive with some "known issues"

According to the official Call of Duty Updates account on X, there are certain issues that have already been identified by the developers that will affect the Zombies game mode. The caption of the official post begins with:

Ad

Trending

"Today's update will introduce two known issues that will impact Zombies, which we are working to address ASAP"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The identified issues are as follows:

Players may experience a crash when attempting to pause a Zombies match.

Kills using the Citadelle des Morts Oil Trap will temporarily not count as critical kills for the currently held weapon.

For some context, the Citadelle des Morts Oil Trap is a feature in the Zombies map Citadelle des Morts. When activated, it douses zombies in oil, leading to their eventual demise. Players can enhance its effectiveness by igniting oiled zombies using fire-based attacks like Molotovs.

Ad

The development team is actively working on fixes for these issues and plans to address them in an upcoming update. As of now, Activison has not given an exact date when the patch to fix these issues will arrive. Players are advised to keep an eye on the official Call of Duty accounts on social media platforms to stay informed. It's also worth noting that the abovementioned issues only affect the Zombies game mode.

Ad

Also read: All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded: Everything we know

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback