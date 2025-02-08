Can you play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 campaign without connecting to PSN on PS5?

Yes, you can play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 campaign without connecting to PSN on PlayStation 5. However, it's important to note that while a PSN account isn't required, a continuous internet connection is necessary to access the game's content. Recently, players have encountered issues due to a global PSN outage, affecting various online services. This disruption led to difficulties in launching games and accessing certain features, even for titles that primarily offer offline modes.

Here's everything to know about the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 server outage.

Call of Black Ops 6 campaign without connecting to PSN on PS5: Everything you need to know

As mentioned before, despite the need for an internet connection, you do not need an active PSN subscription, such as PlayStation Plus, to play the single-player campaign.

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 campaign mode mandates an active internet connection due to the game's use of texture streaming technology, which delivers high-quality visuals while minimizing storage space on your console.

The campaign offers dynamic gameplay with a variety of play spaces, blockbuster set pieces, and action-packed moments, including high-stakes heists and spy activities. Players can expect an engaging experience that delves deep into the Black Ops narrative.

The ongoing PSN outage has impacted players' ability to access certain game features. Sony is aware of the issue and is working on restoring services promptly after acknowledging the issue through their official Ask PlayStation account on X.

You may visit the PlayStation Status website to see whether the servers are back online. In summary, while you can play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign without a PSN subscription, a stable internet connection is essential due to the game's design.

