When does Black Ops 6 free trial end?

To promote Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies, Activision has granted players limited free access to the game. This gives those who haven't purchased Black Ops 6 a chance to explore its content. While the trial is limited, it includes access to over 10 Multiplayer maps, more than five modes, the newly added Overdrive mode, and two Zombie maps: The Tomb and Liberty Falls.
However, this offer is available only for a limited time. The free trial began on February 6, 2025, and will end on February 10, 2025.
This article will provide the exact date and time of the Black Ops 6 free trial's end and a countdown to help players keep track of the remaining time to enjoy the premium content for free.
Black Ops 6 free trial end date and time for all regions
The BO6 free trial will end simultaneously across all regions and platforms. Below is the list of end dates and times for major regions:
Black Ops 6 free trial end countdown timer
As mentioned, the Call of Duty: BO6 free trial will end on February 10, 2025, at 10 am PT. The countdown timer below shows the exact time remaining until the trial concludes.
Black Ops 6 free trial content
Here is the content available during the free trial:
BO6 Multiplayer maps:
- Nuketown
- Bounty
- Stakeout
- Dealership
- Lifeline
BO6 Multiplayer modes:
- Nuketown 24/7
- Stakeout 24/7
- Overdrive
- Gunfight
- Team Deathmatch
- Hardpoint
- Domination
- Kill Confirmed
- Kill Order
BO6 Zombies maps:
- Liberty Falls
- The Tomb
