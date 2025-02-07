When does Black Ops 6 free trial end?

To promote Season 2 of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies, Activision has granted players limited free access to the game. This gives those who haven't purchased Black Ops 6 a chance to explore its content. While the trial is limited, it includes access to over 10 Multiplayer maps, more than five modes, the newly added Overdrive mode, and two Zombie maps: The Tomb and Liberty Falls.

However, this offer is available only for a limited time. The free trial began on February 6, 2025, and will end on February 10, 2025.

This article will provide the exact date and time of the Black Ops 6 free trial's end and a countdown to help players keep track of the remaining time to enjoy the premium content for free.

Black Ops 6 free trial end date and time for all regions

The BO6 free trial will end simultaneously across all regions and platforms. Below is the list of end dates and times for major regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 10, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 10, 2025, at 11 am Central Standard Time (CST) February 10, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 10, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 10, 2025, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET) February 10, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) February 10, 2025, at 9 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 10, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) February 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) February 11, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 11, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 11, 2025, at 5 am

Black Ops 6 free trial end countdown timer

As mentioned, the Call of Duty: BO6 free trial will end on February 10, 2025, at 10 am PT. The countdown timer below shows the exact time remaining until the trial concludes.

Black Ops 6 free trial content

Here is the content available during the free trial:

BO6 Multiplayer maps:

Nuketown

Bounty

Stakeout

Dealership

Lifeline

BO6 Multiplayer modes:

Nuketown 24/7

Stakeout 24/7

Overdrive

Gunfight

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Kill Order

BO6 Zombies maps:

Liberty Falls

The Tomb

