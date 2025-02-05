Call of Duty announces free access to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies free access will be available from February 6 to February 10, 2025. The free trial, announced by Activision, allows players to access some of the content released in BO6 Season 2, including the new Zombies map, The Tomb. Players can also engage in fierce firefights across multiple maps and modes during this period.
Let us go over all the content you can access during the free trial of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies.
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies free trial announced
The Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies free trial was announced on the official Call of Duty X page on February 5, 2025. Under this limited-time offer, you can enjoy 10 Multiplayer maps, several game modes, and two maps in BO6 Zombies.
Here are some of the announced maps for Multiplayer and all the Zombies maps included in the free trial:
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer:
- Nuketown
- Bounty
- Stakeout
- Dealership
- Lifeline
Zombies:
- Liberty Falls
- The Tomb
Apart from these, you can also enjoy game modes, including Overdrive, the latest mode putting a twist on the regular Deathmatch. Within it, players must complete objectives to earn stars that grant them special Operator abilities that aid in battle.
Here are all the game modes and playlists you can explore during the free trial of Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies:
- Nuketown 24/7
- Stakeout 24/7
- Overdrive
- Gunfight
- Team Deathmatch
- Hardpoint
- Domination
- Kill Confirmed
- Kill Order
Finally, for Black Ops 6 Zombies, you can play on The Tomb in the Standard mode while for Liberty Falls, you can choose between the Standard and the Directed mode. The latter of the two offers guided instructions through the storyline of the map to help the player understand the objectives and plot points better.
All you must do is download the game on your platform and begin playing.
