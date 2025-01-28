What is Overdrive in Black Ops 6? New multiplayer mode explained

Overdrive in Black Ops 6 is the latest game mode to join the shooter. Simply put, it is a game of Team Deathmatch but with some twists. In Team Deathmatch, the team with the most eliminations wins. However, in Overdrive, the winning team is determined based on the number of "Stars" they have earned. So how does one earn Stars? These Stars are rewarded to a team for unique eliminations in an Overdrive match, but more on that later.

There is one more unique aspect to this mode, which is special abilities. Based on the streak a player is on, they gain unique powers, that can completely change the outcome. Needless to say, the mode is not meant to be competitive and instead is a fun way for players to experience the game.

If you want to learn more about Overdrive in Black Ops 6 make sure to check out the section below.

How to win a game of Overdrive in Black Ops 6

As discussed earlier, winners of Overdrive in Black Ops 6 are determined by the number of Stars they have acquired. You can earn these Stars by getting unique eliminations.

Below is a breakdown of how Stars are earned in Overdrive:

1 Star: Your team will earn 1 Star for every basic kill. This means that anytime a player takes out their enemy by shooting them, the team earns 1 Star for that particular elimination.

Your team will earn 1 Star for every basic kill. This means that anytime a player takes out their enemy by shooting them, the team earns 1 Star for that particular elimination. 2 Stars: If you manage to get a melee weapon kill or a headshot kill , your team will gain 2 Stars for that elimination.

If you manage to get a or a , your team will gain 2 Stars for that elimination. 3 Stars: This is the most amount of Stars you can earn per kill but certain conditions must be met. You'll earn 3 Stars for a kill if it counts as a Distinguished Medal Elimination, meaning that you must execute an enemy with a Finishing Move.

But that's not all. By earning Stars, you can also gain special abilities in the match. To learn more about the abilities and how you can acquire them all, make sure to read below.

All special abilities in Overdrive in Black Ops 6 and how to get them

Special abilities in Overdrive in Black Ops 6 can be earned by collecting Stars. However, there's a catch. Simply earning Stars won't be enough and you must be on a streak to gain these abilities.

Exploring all special abilities in Overdrive in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Let us take a closer look at all the abilities that you can earn in Overdrive in Black Ops 6:

1 Star: Awakened Senses: With this ability, you'll be able to see your enemies through walls and will also instantly replenish your health after every kill.

With this ability, you'll be able to see your enemies through walls and will also instantly replenish your health after every kill. 3 Stars: Physical Enhancements: This special power increases your Operator's movement speed and reduces the time it takes to reload any weapon.

This special power increases your Operator's movement speed and reduces the time it takes to reload any weapon. 6 Stars: Augmented Handling: It is the final special ability that significantly improves your hip-fire accuracy, sprint-to-fire speed, and aim-down sight speed.

It is the final special ability that significantly improves your hip-fire accuracy, sprint-to-fire speed, and aim-down sight speed. Overdrive: If you manage to acquire all three special abilities in the same streak, you'll activate Overdrive, which doubles the amount of Stars you get for each kill.

These are all the special abilities that you can get in Overdrive. That said, do note that you cannot get a streak in this game mode like you can earn Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6.

So, how does one get on a streak? It is simple. Once you get a kill, an elimination timer will begin. You must get the next kill before the timer runs out. If you happen to get eliminated during your streak, this timer will reset and you must start all over again.

That covers everything about the latest game mode to join Black Ops 6. Overdrive is fun and is meant to deliver a casual experience instead of a competitive one. So, don't expect to see it in Ranked Play.

