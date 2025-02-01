Verdansk’s return could bring back lost players and lead to a Warzone player surge

Verdansk’s return to Warzone has been a hot topic for a long time, considering its potential to bring back lost players and significantly boost the player base. Understandably, speculation has been rampant about its release date. During CODNEXT 2024, it was officially confirmed that the map would return in 2025. Now that the year has arrived and a month has passed, its release could be fast approaching.

This article explores why the map could revive Warzone’s player base and when players can expect its return.

Why Verdansk's return could revive Warzone’s player base

Verdansk was the first Warzone map to be introduced after the battle royale's launch in 2020. It quickly became a massive hit, and players developed a deep attachment to it. However, in December 2021, it was removed and replaced by Caldera, sparking widespread demand for its return ever since. Now, after more than three years, the developers have finally decided to bring it back.

Since Verdansk holds strong nostalgic value, its return could lead to a significant surge in Warzone’s player base. However, the long-term impact will depend on how the developers implement the map. If handled well, it could result in sustained player retention rather than just a temporary spike.

A similar trend was observed in Fortnite when the original map returned, leading to a record-breaking player count. Popular content creator @CPreds_ provided a similar example within Call of Duty itself, pointing out how the reintroduction of Rebirth Island during Modern Warfare 3 led to unexpected player growth. Although some initially doubted whether it would make a difference and bring players back, the game saw a major spike after Rebirth Island’s return. Given that Verdansk is even more popular than Rebirth Island, expectations for a player boost are even higher.

Many other prominent creators too, including @JGODYT and @ItsOllMS, echoed this sentiment in the comments and agreed that the map's return could be a turning point for Warzone’s player base.

When can we expect Verdansk's return in Warzone?

There has been no official confirmation regarding Verdansk’s return, but several factors suggest it could arrive in Season 3. Warzone Season 2 has lacked major content additions, with developers primarily focused on fine-tuning the game. Additionally, significant upgrades to the Ricochet anti-cheat system have been rolled out, with more improvements scheduled for both Season 2 and Season 3.

By the time Season 3 begins, Warzone may be in a more polished state, making it the perfect moment for Verdansk’s return as a trump card to re-engage players.

According to the in-game Battle Pass timer, Season 2 is set to conclude on March 18, 2025. Season 3 will also start at the same time.

