Cheaters can now reportedly disconnect other players in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Reports have surfaced online that suggest Black Ops 6 and Warzone cheaters can now disconnect other players from their matches. @ItsHapa on X, a Call of Duty content creator, recently shared a clip of a hacker in Black Ops 6 using a tool to disconnect other players from the match. That wasn't all, though. In the short clip, the cheater was also seen using ESP or wallhacks.

Read below to learn more about the recent instance of cheating in the two games.

Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly kick other players

As just stated, cheaters now have a tool to kick other players from Black Ops 6 and Warzone, per @ItsHapa. In the clip shared on X, the hacker can be seen using a tool to disconnect players according to their whims.

In fact, they disconnected so many players from their opposing team that the match forfeit timer kicked in, and, as a result, the team on which the cheater was on, won without having to do anything.

For the uninitiated, cheating in Call of Duty games has never been this bad. Many have deemed the titles to be in the worst state it has ever been in, solely due to the rise of cheating. Developers had acknowledged the issue in the past and promised to resolve all issues with updates to their Ricochet anti-cheat system starting with Season 2.

That said, it's been almost four days since the Season 2 update (January 28, 2025) was released and cheating is still rampant in the titles, making them unplayable for a vast majority of players.

Cheats have now evolved beyond aim bots and wallhacks, and hackers are apparently disconnecting other players from the lobby, forcing the game to award them a win. It's especially concerning when it comes to Ranked Play, as cheaters can use the tool to simply kick their opponents, causing the legit players to lose SR and their ranks.

