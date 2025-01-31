"I don't think I can go back to playing ranked on PC": COD player gives verdict after console-only Ranked Play in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Console players can now officially disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 Season 2. After the new season's release on January 28, 2025, Call of Duty player and popular leaker, @TheGhostOfHope, took to their X page to highlight their experience with console play. Their post implied that they had encountered too many cheaters in their PC lobbies:

"Console Only crossplay for Ranked is so fun and I don't think I can go back to playing ranked on PC. Clear to me that even when you're not facing *blatant hackers* there is clearly a lot of players who are more lowkey with it..."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The post received much attention online. Responding to it, @Kreeped stated that having console players only going up against one another is how games should be:

"It's how competition should be online. Console vs. Console is great. Losing the competitive integrity of said game, you might as well not offer ranked play."

Furthermore, @xJ2Gamingx elaborated on their recent experience. The Black Ops 6 player noted how playing on the console instantly felt better and more organic. It felt as if they were engaging in fair fights:

"Yeah all the games my squad and I played last night already felt instantly better and more organic. Each fire fight felt like an even playing field or you could tell when there was a skill gap. Lobby health maintains a good pace. Overall just having fun again. Console For the win."

Meanwhile, @FPSausage felt that grinding the game on a console is a safe choice only if you already own one. However, purchasing one just to have a good Black Ops 6 experience is not a good idea.

Expand Tweet

Finally, @KendogxX shed light on their experience, noting how playing the game on console just made it feel like they were playing on 60 FPS. For them, this was not entertaining at all.

Expand Tweet

Crossplay disabling for consoles in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Black Ops 6 Season 2 witnessed the disabling of crossplay for console players (Image via Activision)

On January 18, 2025, a Call of Duty Community Update post revealed that console players will be able to disable crossplay with the release of Black Ops 6 Season 2. This move came after a lot of feedback from the community as many players believed that the majority of cheaters played via PCs.

Starting from Season 2 onwards, console players can simply toggle crossplay on or off as per their desires. This keeps them in console-only lobbies and effectively acts as a filtering mechanism, keeping PC players away from matchmaking. The move may be permanent given the positive feedback from the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback