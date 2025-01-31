Warzone's "Join Failed" error has reportedly persisted for three days following the Season 2 update

According to multiple reports online, Warzone's "Join Failed" error still has not been resolved. It has been almost three days since the Season 2 update dropped on January 28, 2025. Right after the update went live, numerous players reported that they weren't able to play the game with their friends. When they tried to form a party with their friends, they would be presented with the "Join Failed" error.

This prevented them from teaming up with their friends. Needless to say, for a title designed to be a multiplayer experience, it's a huge concern. Although Call of Duty has acknowledged the issue, it remains unresolved, causing problems for a vast majority of players.

Warzone players continue to face the "Join Failed" error three days into Season 2

Warzone's "Join Failed" error continues to be a major issue for players. The developers are yet to fix it three days into Season 2. The problem isn't an isolated incident and has affected a lot of players. In fact, it was so problematic that Call of Duty had to acknowledge the issue to let players know they were aware of it and were working to fix it.

However, there is no update in sight. The developers have yet to announce a date or a time window for a fix to the "Join Failed" error in Warzone.

For those unaware, the error isn't new to Call of Duty games. Previously, players faced the "Join Failed" error as well. However, the issue was not as widespread as it is currently. Back then, the error occurred due to a simple game version mismatch.

For instance, if one player was using the latest Call of Duty client and the other player was using an older one, the game would prevent them from forming a party.

This was intended as Call of Duty wanted all players to be on the game's latest version. However, this time around, the error has shown up as a bug and isn't an instance of deliberation.

Despite all players being on the same version, the error would persist, preventing them from teaming up and playing matches together.

As mentioned, being a multiplayer title, this is quite concerning and game-breaking, to say the least. What should have been a simple in-game update to fix the issue, is now being delayed with no official statements from the developers as of yet, leaving numerous players unable to play the game with their friends.

