COD devs announce massive changes for XM4 and PPSh-41 in Warzone

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:27 GMT
An Operator inspecting the PPSh-41 in Warzone
XM4 and PPSh-41 to receive several changes in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The XM4 and PPSh-41 will receive several adjustments in Warzone. Raven Software, the studio behind Warzone, has announced it will introduce many changes for the two weapons. However, it didn't delve into all the reasons for the adjustment nor what type of changes fans can expect. This means it's unclear at the moment if they will be nerfed or buffed.

Read on to learn more about the possible reasons for the upcoming changes.

XM4 and PPSh-41 to receive several changes in Warzone

As mentioned, Raven Software has announced it will bring various changes for the XM4 and PPSh-41 early next week. Although the developers haven't revealed what exact changes they're bringing, fans can speculate based on their current status in the game.

also-read-trending Trending

The XM4 has long dominated the game's meta, and to balance the weapon, it was nerfed with the Season 2 update. However, despite the nerfs, it reigns supreme in the game and is still considered a meta-tier weapon.

Likewise, the PPSh-41 was supposed to instantly become a hit in the game. It was a popular SMG back in the day and its arrival in the title was highly anticipated. But things didn't go as planned. Although it has a legacy of its own, the weapon has not seen the expected pick rates in the battle royale title.

Also read: Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 2

According to players, the SMG has a few issues that prevent it from gaining the status of a meta-tier weapon yet. One of the concerns that players have raised is the muzzle smoke, which makes seeing the targets difficult, especially with iron sights.

Hence, it's highly likely that we'll see the XM4 getting nerfed and the PPSh-41 getting buffed with the upcoming update. That said, these are merely speculations. Call of Duty hasn't announced what changes it will bring to the table with the next patch.

Read more: Best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी