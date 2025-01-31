COD devs announce massive changes for XM4 and PPSh-41 in Warzone

The XM4 and PPSh-41 will receive several adjustments in Warzone. Raven Software, the studio behind Warzone, has announced it will introduce many changes for the two weapons. However, it didn't delve into all the reasons for the adjustment nor what type of changes fans can expect. This means it's unclear at the moment if they will be nerfed or buffed.

Read on to learn more about the possible reasons for the upcoming changes.

XM4 and PPSh-41 to receive several changes in Warzone

As mentioned, Raven Software has announced it will bring various changes for the XM4 and PPSh-41 early next week. Although the developers haven't revealed what exact changes they're bringing, fans can speculate based on their current status in the game.

The XM4 has long dominated the game's meta, and to balance the weapon, it was nerfed with the Season 2 update. However, despite the nerfs, it reigns supreme in the game and is still considered a meta-tier weapon.

Likewise, the PPSh-41 was supposed to instantly become a hit in the game. It was a popular SMG back in the day and its arrival in the title was highly anticipated. But things didn't go as planned. Although it has a legacy of its own, the weapon has not seen the expected pick rates in the battle royale title.

According to players, the SMG has a few issues that prevent it from gaining the status of a meta-tier weapon yet. One of the concerns that players have raised is the muzzle smoke, which makes seeing the targets difficult, especially with iron sights.

Hence, it's highly likely that we'll see the XM4 getting nerfed and the PPSh-41 getting buffed with the upcoming update. That said, these are merely speculations. Call of Duty hasn't announced what changes it will bring to the table with the next patch.

