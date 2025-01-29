The best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can not only help you win more gunfights but possibly also matches. PPSh-41 was added to the games with the Season 2 update and is the latest SMG to join the titles. It boasts a super fast fire rate which stands at 952 rpm — making it one of the fastest shooting SMG in the games. As a result, it leads to a time-to-kill of only 252 ms in Black Ops 6 and 819 ms in Warzone.

These are the default stats of the firearm, i.e., without equipping any attachments. You can further improve the SMG by using the right set of attachments across the two games. Hence, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone to help optimize the gun for the best possible results.

Best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6

To build the best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6, use all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Stock: Agility Stock

Agility Stock Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Exploring the best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Do note that to use this loadout, you must equip the Gunfighter Wildcard. With that out of the way, let's take a look at how these attachments improve the weapon and transform it into a force to be reckoned with:

The Kepler Microflex is a minimalistic optical sight that provides a clear picture of the targets. You can switch it up with any optic based on your preference but it isn't recommended to use anything with magnification levels.

The Compensator drastically reduces the vertical recoil, making the weapon a lot easier to use. This will especially come in handy in the unavoidable medium-range gunfights.

The Long Barrel increases the effective damage range from 13.6 meters to 17.7 meters, allowing you to deal higher damage at longer ranges without affecting the TTK.

Contrary to its name — the Vertical Foregrip reduces the horizontal recoil of the gun and makes it a lot more accurate. Usually, horizontal recoil is much more difficult to counter manually and hence it is highly recommended to use this attachment to do the job for you.

The Extended Mag I increases the bullet count per magazine from 32 to 45. With its extremely fast fire rate, you will be running out of bullets quite frequently. Hence having these extra bullets will ensure that you do not have to reload after every kill.

The Agility Stock improves the aim down sight speed and the aim walking speed. These benefits will come in handy for aggressive plays, enabling you to be fast on your feet and get in a fight quickly.

The Target Laser significantly reduces the aiming idle sway, making the SMG a lot more accurate for medium-range fights. Moreover, it also improves the aim walking steadiness — which allows you to strafe without losing many accuracy points.

Finally, the Recoil Springs reduce both the horizontal and the vertical recoil of the gun. This helps you maintain your accuracy despite the fast fire rate. You may also switch it with the Rapid Fire Mod if you don't mind some recoil.

Best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone

The best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone also uses a similar set of attachments but with a few changes. Here's what we recommend using:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Stock: Agility Stock

We are getting rid of some of the attachments for the Battle Royale title. It was done to make sure that players could replace the Gunfighter Wildcard with something else like the Overkill Wildcard for instance.

Exploring the best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here's how these attachments help make it the best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone:

The Compensator helps reduce the vertical recoil of the SMG — which can be quite difficult to counter — especially with its fast fire rate.

The Long Barrel boosts the effective damage range of the SMG from 13.6 meters to 17.7 meters just like in Black Ops 6.

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce the horizontal recoil of the gun, the benefits of which are quite noticeable when engaging in distances over 30 meters.

The Extended Mag I increases the bullet count per magazine from 32 to 45. In the battle royale game, this is extremely important. Most players will have armor plates on, meaning that you will need more bullets to kill them. Hence, having these extra bullets can be game-changing.

The Agility Stock boosts the aim down sight speed and the aim walking speed. It may not seem like much at first glance, but it not only makes you a difficult target to hit when you are in a gunfight but also helps you get in a gunfight much quicker.

That covers the best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. These builds are curated to help mitigate the weapon's cons — which is its recoil and enjoy all the benefits — such as the fast fire rate.

