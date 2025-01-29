One of the various side Easter Eggs in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb allows you to obtain a free Ray Gun. This powerful wonder weapon can easily eliminate hordes of zombies on the map and help you progress in the quest effortlessly. However, finding it from the vast area of The Tomb can be quite challenging and time-consuming.

To make things easier for you, this article will act as a guide on how to get a free Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb: How to get a free Ray Gun

Unlocking the Ray Gun through the side Easter Eggs can be done before round 10. Here is a detailed guide on how to do that.

Find a shovel on the map

Shovel location in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via Activision/Youtube@MZC)

A shovel is the first element you will need to find to kickstart the process of obtaining the wonder weapon. The map spawns shovels in different locations. These can easily be found, as they are highlighted with a white glowing outline. Some common locations where you are likely to find a shovel include the Quick Revive area in Deep Excavation or the Dig Site.

Dig up three Dig Sites

Dig spot in The Tomb (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Caspahz)

Once you acquire the shovel, it's time to find Dig Sites around the map. Unlike shovels, Dig Sites are not highlighted and can be much harder to identify. Additionally, these Sites spawn after every round. Here are three locations where you are likely to find sites to dig:

The first spot can be found just past the PhD Flopper.

Another is located near the Shrine of the Hierophants, beside Stamin-Up, the Perk-a-Cola.

You can get one site in the Deep Excavation area.

Continue digging at these locations until an ancient green gem appears. You must dig at least eight to ten spots since the ancient gems only spawn after every three dig sites. Once you are done digging, accumulate three ancient green gems from those sites.

Interact with the statue

Get a free Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Caspahz)

Once you have collected all three gems, proceed to the tomb area, which is located after the first door of the Roman Mausoleum. Head to the east side of the map, and you will find a statue of a man located next to the bull painting on the wall. As you interact with the statue, you will automatically place the three gems. This will now spawn two Doppelghasts, which you must kill to obtain a free Ray Gun and 1,000 essence points.

That covers everything on how to get a free Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

