New assault rifle might be the next ultimate meta in Warzone after Season 2 update

The Cypher 091, a new assault rifle in Warzone, may become the ultimate meta following the Season 2 update. According to the TTK chart, the weapon boasts an effective range of 50 meters, giving tough competition to some powerful rifles like the XM4, AK-47, and Feng 82.

With an impressive fire rate of 561 rpm, it is ideal for those who enjoy fast-paced gameplay. You can unlock the firearm after completing the Battle Pass Page 8 HVT Tier and access it along with a blueprint.

This article discusses the performance of the new assault rifle Cypher 091 and provides a loadout to get the most out of it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

The new assault rifle Cypher 091 might be the next meta in Warzone Season 2

The Cypher 091 delivers excellent handling, mobility, and impressive range, that outshine most weapons in its category. Despite its high fire rate of 561 rpm, it has manageable recoil to land accurate shots in the fast-paced map of Warzone. The firearm has a magazine size of 30 rounds, allowing you to take down multiple enemies in one spray.

TTK comparison of the new assault rifle, the Cypher 091(Image via Activision // X@Warzone_Loadout)

Most importantly, its fast reload speed can be a game-changer on the battlefield. While its raw firepower can help you earn a victory, various attachments can further enhance its performance to unleash its maximum potential.

The new assault rifle, Cypher 091, with various attachments in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Below are some attachments to increase its performance:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Optic: Willis 3x

Willis 3x Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Here's how the above attachment affects the Cypher 091's overall performance:

The Willis 3x Optic helps you to hit enemies at a greater distance. This increases the scoping power of the weapon, allowing for more effective long-range shots.

helps you to hit enemies at a greater distance. This increases the scoping power of the weapon, allowing for more effective long-range shots. The Compensator helps increase the weapon's effective range while reducing its recoil.

helps increase the weapon's effective range while reducing its recoil. The Reinforced Barrel increases its firepower and helps reduce horizontal recoil.

increases its firepower and helps reduce horizontal recoil. The Balanced Stock serves as a pillar of this new assault rifle. It helps the firearm land accurate shots while drastically reducing recoil. This attachment significantly improves the firearm's overall handling.

serves as a pillar of this new assault rifle. It helps the firearm land accurate shots while drastically reducing recoil. This attachment significantly improves the firearm's overall handling. The Vertical Foregrip further reduces recoil and improves the firearm's stability.

further reduces recoil and improves the firearm's stability. The Extended Mag II increases the magazine size from 30 to 60 , allowing you to focus on gameplay without worrying about reloading.

increases the magazine size from to , allowing you to focus on gameplay without worrying about reloading. Finally, the Commando Grip improves the stability and handling, while reducing the weapon's overall recoil.

