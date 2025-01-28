Warzone is crashing while editing loadout after Season 2 update, COD devs acknowledge

  • home icon
By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Jan 28, 2025 17:54 GMT
While Activision promised several times that the Warzone Season 2 update would improve the game's stability, it seems like there is a new bug in the game. As the update is live right now, players are getting crashes while attempting to edit a loadout while queued for a match. On their official X account, Call of Duty has acknowledged the issue, and fans might have to wait for some time to edit their loadouts in the battle royale.

Read on to learn more about the current state of Warzone after the Season 2 update.

COD devs are trying to fix a new issue in Warzone causing the game to crash.

In the official roadmap for Season 2, Activision revealed that in this season, they will focus on fixing Warzone rather than pushing new content for players. Hence, most of the content slated for Season 2 got delayed.

The devs have also revealed a large number of bug fixes in the Warzone Season 2 patch notes. However, the new update has brought new issues to the game. On their official X account, Call of Duty stated,

"We're investigating an issue causing the game to crash if attempting to edit a loadout while queued for a match."

As the update is live, there are several changes in Warzone's weapon balancing. Needless to say, players need to change their custom loadout before hopping onto the server. Due to the new glitch, that seems almost impossible. However, we can expect that the devs will fix the problem as soon as possible, as it is a big one and can't be left behind for a while.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
