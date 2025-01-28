All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 and how to unlock them

Call of Duty has introduced four new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, giving players the option to customize their weapons further. According to the Season 2 roadmap, three of these attachments are slated for the first half of this season, with one arriving in the mid-season update. Additionally, all four attachments are available for free, and players can unlock them by playing the game and earning XP.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, and how you can unlock them.

Exploring new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2

Given below are all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, along with a brief overview of them:

Crossbow Attachment: The Crossbow Attachment can be equipped with all Assault Rifles in the games and the SWAT 5.56 and AEK-973 Marksman Rifles. The Crossbow goes in the Underbarrel slot and can shoot explosive bolts that explode after hitting the target and have a large damage radius.

The Crossbow Attachment can be equipped with in the games and the and Marksman Rifles. The Crossbow goes in the slot and can shoot explosive bolts that explode after hitting the target and have a large damage radius. Full Auto Mod: This attachment is for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle . By default, the AEK is only able to shoot in semi-auto mode or burst-fire mode. However, with the Fire Mod, the gun will be able to shoot in full-auto mode. However, this will cause the weapon to kick more. This was done for balancing reasons.

This attachment is for the . By default, the AEK is only able to shoot in semi-auto mode or burst-fire mode. However, with the Fire Mod, the gun will be able to shoot in full-auto mode. However, this will cause the weapon to kick more. This was done for balancing reasons. Binary Trigger: Unlike the Full Auto Mod, the Binary Trigger transforms full-auto guns into a semi-auto weapon, albeit with some special features. This attachment can be equipped with the Tanto .22 SMG and the TR2 Marksman Rifle . This Mod works by shooting a bullet every time the trigger is pulled and released, giving you the ability to shoot at a much faster rate than is possible by default.

Unlike the Full Auto Mod, the Binary Trigger transforms full-auto guns into a semi-auto weapon, albeit with some special features. This attachment can be equipped with the and the . This Mod works by shooting a bullet every time the trigger is pulled and released, giving you the ability to shoot at a much faster rate than is possible by default. Belt-Fed Attachment: This is the final attachment on this list. It is a Magazine attachment for LMGs that allows them to hold a bunch of additional ammo than is currently possible. But it also has a counter mechanism. When fired for too long, the weapon would overheat and thus you must allow it to cool off before shooting again.

Trending

All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 discussed (Image via Activision)

These new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 are set to breathe new life into these weapons. This is especially true for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle, which has long been considered one of the weaker guns in the game.

Also read: "No Tac Sprint Perk is a W": COD leaker gives verdict on Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update

How to unlock all new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2

To learn about unlocking all the new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2, read below:

Crossbow Attachment: It can be availed as a free item on Page 7 of the Season 2 Battle Pass .

It can be availed as a free item on . Full Auto Mod: This Fire Mod is a free reward in the upcoming " The Terminator" Event , set to go live on February 6, 2025.

This Fire Mod is a free reward in the upcoming " , set to go live on February 6, 2025. Binary Trigger: It is also an Event Reward and can be availed in the " Shadow Hunt" Event , which is scheduled to go live on February 13, 2025.

It is also an Event Reward and can be availed in the " , which is scheduled to go live on February 13, 2025. Belt-Fed Attachment: This Mag attachment will also be an event reward. However, it will be arriving with the mid-season update and Call of Duty has yet to reveal how to get it. But fret not, as we'll update this section as soon as we receive the latest intel.

That's it. These are all the attachments that were revealed in Call of Duty's Season 2 roadmap.

Read more: Call of Duty announces The Terminator collaboration in Black Ops 6 Season 2: Everything we know

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking all new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback