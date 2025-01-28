How to unlock Vortex Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2

Vortex is a new Operator introduced in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 as part of the BlackCell variant of the Battle Pass and comes with a striking design. According to the official blog, he is described as a ''master assassin, known only under the alias Vortex.'' Alongside this, the BlackCell Battle Pass offers various additional items.

This article explains how to unlock Vortex in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2.

How to get the Vortex Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unlocking Vortex is straightforward. Simply purchase the Season 2 BlackCell variant of the Battle Pass for $29.99, and the Operator will be instantly unlocked.

With the BlackCell Battle Pass, you gain access to an exclusive BlackCell Page that unlocks immediately, offering seven instant rewards, including Vortex.

This exclusive Operator features a stealth-warfare-inspired design, incorporating advanced technology. The outfit emits black and red vapor, complemented by dual swords strapped to his back.

What are all the BlackCell instant rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2?

Here are all the seven items you instantly receive if you purchase the BlackCell:

20 Battle Token Tier Skips

1,100 COD Points

The “Boneshard” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Jackal PDW SMG

The “Blacksmoke” Weapon Blueprint for the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle

The “Hound’s Tooth” Finishing Move

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles).

The “Vortex” BlackCell Operator skin for the new Operator

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 2 patch notes: New maps, Ranked Play changes, Zombies changes, and more

Furthermore, BlackCell users can unlock additional items throughout the Season, including:

Up to seven BlackCell-exclusive Operator skins for: Nocturne (two skins), Rossi, Marshall, Grey, Stone, and Toro.

Up to six BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the AK-74 (Assault Rifle), DM-10 (Marksman Rifle), Feng 82 (New LMG), Cypher 091 (New Assault Rifle), ASG-89 (Shotgun), and PPSh-41 (New SMG).

Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for players who complete the Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass.

This time, a loyalty bonus is included for players who purchased the Season 1 BlackCell, along with buying the Season 02 BlackCell. Doing so activates a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP bonus in Black Ops 6. This bonus can stack up to 50% if BlackCell is purchased during every Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback