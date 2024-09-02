All Wildcards in Black Ops 6 Beta and how to unlock them

There are a total of three Wildcards in Black Ops 6 Beta — Overkill, Perk Greed, and Gunfighter. Two of these Wildcards are available to unlock in the first phase of the beta, i.e., Weekend 1 and the third card will be available to unlock in Weekend 2. Unfortunately, none of them are instant unlocks, meaning, you must level up your Military Rank to get a hold of them.

For those who are new to the series, Wildcards are special Perk-like benefits in the game, that provide their users with unique capabilities. For instance, on a regular build, you can equip one Primary weapon, one Secondary weapon, and a Melee Weapon. However, with the Overkill Wildcard equipped, you can use two Primary weapons.

Needless to say, these are must-haves that all players should unlock as soon as possible. The benefits they bring to the table are totally worth it. That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all the Wildcards in Black Ops 6 Beta and how to unlock them.

Trending

How to unlock Overkill Wildcard in Black Ops 6 Beta?

To unlock the Overkill Wildcard in Black Ops 6 Beta, you must reach Level 11 in the game. To do so quickly, you should be playing objective-based game modes and regularly complete the Daily Challenges, which will reward you with a bonus of 12,500 XP per day.

Unlocking the Overkill Wildcard in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

As already discussed earlier, the Overkill Wildcard allows you to equip two Primary weapons in the game and it doesn't take away any feature from your loadout in the shooter.

Also read: How to level up fast in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta

How to unlock Perk Greed Wildcard in Black Ops 6 Beta?

The Perk Greed Wildcard in Black Ops 6 Beta is unlocked at Level 19. You can use the same strategy as mentioned above to earn a heap of XP in a short period of time.

Unlocking the Perk Greed Wildcard in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Perk Greed Wildcard is quite special as it allows you to equip a total of four Perks. By default, you have only three Perk slots, which means you can only have three Perks. But by using this Wildcard, you get one additional Perk slot, totaling to four. This is especially beneficial if you are looking to get Combat Speciality, which requires three Perks of the same class and grants you even more advantage in the game.

For instance, if you equip Flak Jacket (Strategist) in Perk 1, Dexeriry (Enforcer) in Perk 2, and Double Time (Enforcer) in Perk 3, you won't get Combat Speciality. If you equip the Perk Greed Wildcard now and equip Gung-Ho (Enforcer) in the new slot, you will unlock the Enforcer Combat Speciality thus giving you a total of five benefits in a single loadout, instead of the default three.

How to unlock Gunfighter Wildcard in Black Ops 6 Beta?

The Gunfighter Wildcard in Black Ops 6 Beta can be unlocked at Level 26, which will be available only on Weekend 2. This special card grants you three additional attachment slots for your Primary weapon, totaling to eight.

Unlocking the Gunfighter Wildcard in Black Ops 6 (Images via Activision)

By default, players can only equip five attachments per weapon. However, with this card equipped, the number jumps up to eight, allowing you to tweak your weapons even more and get the best loadout version of the weapon you prefer to use in the game.

Read more: Will Black Ops 6 Beta progress carry over to launch?

For more related Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback