All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundles: Everything we know

Bundles are a highlight for fans, and with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2, several new ones will be available. While various bundles will be introduced, most premium bundles — priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) or more — are typically revealed in the content drop blog, giving players a sneak peek of what to expect throughout the season.
These bundles offer fresh visual designs for operators and weapons, making them more appealing and adding a new perspective to gameplay. However, the blog only reveals the contents of each bundle — without mentioning their availability or price. As the season progresses, these bundles will be released gradually — allowing players to purchase their favorites using COD Points.
This article provides a brief overview of all the bundles coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2.
All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 explored
Call of Duty's content drop for Season 2 has revealed most of the bundles coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6. The season went live on January 28, 2025, at 9 AM PT and as of writing (January 29, 2025), only two bundles have been released, with the rest set to arrive gradually throughout the season.
Here is a list of bundles as part of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2:
- Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive (released)
- Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin (released)
- Tracer Pack: The Terminator
- Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin
- Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive
- Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive
- Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft
- Tracer Pack: Street Legal
- Forever Alone bundle
- Tracer Pack: Bank Roll Ultra Skin Reactive
Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive
The Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive is now available for purchase in the in-game store of Warzone and Black Ops 6. This bundle includes reactive skin for the new SMG — PPSH-41 — along with various other items. It is priced at 2,800 CP.
Included items:
- “Reef Hunter” Mastercraft and Reactive Weapon Blueprint for PPSh-41 SMG
- “Dreadfin” AS VAL Assault Rifle Blueprint
- “Saltwater” Operator Skin for Toro
- “Skewered” Finishing Move
- “Hatchling” Charm
- “Invasion Force” Animated Calling Card
- “Space Rider” Animated Emblem
- “Take a Look” Spray
Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin
The Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin has been released and offers some interesting items. The operator skin features a unique golden snake-themed design, while the weapon blueprints also carry a lethal snake theme. This bundle is priced at 2,400 CP
Included items:
- “Vibrant Serpent” Ultra Skin for Adler
- “Venomer” XM4 Assault Rifle Blueprint
- “Coiled Strike” AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle Blueprint
- “Firecracker” 9mm PM Pistol Blueprint
- “Lunar Snake” Animated Calling Card
- “Year of the Snake” Emblem
- “Lunar New Year: Snake” Charm
- Unique Finishing Move
Tracer Pack: The Terminator
The Tracer Pack: The Terminator introduces a new operator with two skins — one human-like and one cyborg — making this bundle stand out. The price has not yet been disclosed, but it is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.
Included items:
- “T-800” Operator Ultra Skin
- “Endo Titanium Core” Operator Ultra Skin
- Four Red Tracer-equipped Weapon Blueprints
- “T-800 Style” Finishing Move
- “Tracking… Tracking…” Emote
- “What Pain?” Emblem
- “Lookin’ Fly” Calling Card
Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin
The Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin stands out with its fiery-themed operator skin, which features a guitar-shaped blueprint. The armor is adorned with skulls and glowing red eyes on the shoulders — while the head has a burnt appearance with fiery horns. As a Mastercraft bundle, we can expect unique animations, and the price is likely to be around 2,800 CP.
Included items:
- “Shred” Mastercraft for the Feng 82 LMG
- “Menace” Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle Blueprint
- “Calamity” Ultra Skin
- “Hell Chord” Ray Gun Skin
- “In the Pit” Calling Card
- “Instrumental” Finishing Move
- “Hellriff” Loading Screen
- “Hell Riffer” Spray
- “Modified Chaos” GobbleGum
Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin
The Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin is another Mastercraft bundle, featuring an operator skin with an angelic yet demonic combination. The armor has a light golden theme paired with a golden crown, while the wings are black and demonic. This bundle is also expected to be priced at 2,800 CP.
Included items:
- “Paradox” Ultra Operator Skin for Sev
- “Eternal Strife” Mastercraft Reactive Weapon Blueprint
- “Violation” ASG-89 Shotgun Blueprint
- “Desecration” Saug SMG Blueprint
- “Hellwielder” Spray
- “Pour One Out” Emote
- “Angelic Demon” Large Decal
- “Devilishly Cute” Charm
- “Hell’s Wings” Sticker
- 1 Hour Double XP Token
Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive
The Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive is a decent bundle featuring standard premium items, with a weapon blueprint for the new TR2 marksman rifle. It will also include several other items and is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.
Included items:
- “Humble Brag” Reactive Weapon Blueprint for TR2 Marksman Rifle
- “Ripple” AS VAL Assault Rifle Blueprint
- “Smoking Gun” Operator Skin for Bailey
- “Fatale View” Gun Screen
- “Try Me” Loading Screen
- “Neutralized” Spray
- “Lethal Shade” Sticker
- “Fatale” Calling Card
Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive
The Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive features a cel-shaded operator skin design and includes a Mastercraft reactive skin for the Cleaver melee weapon, which will feature a unique animation. This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,800 CP.
Included items:
- “Falconer” Ultra Skin for Caine
- “Razorbreak” Mastercraft Reactive Melee Blueprint
- “Hawkwing” Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint
- “Carrion” PP-19 SMG Blueprint
- “Get Winged” Companion Finishing Move
- “Let’s Move” Animated Calling Card
- “Pull the Pin” Reticle
- “Boxed Lunch” Charm
- “Bird Call” Animated Emblem
- “Falcon Master” Loading Screen
Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft
The Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft is a unique Mastercraft bundle, as it does not include an operator skin. Instead, it offers three weapon blueprints, including a Mastercraft blueprint for the new assault rifle, Cypher 091 — which will feature special animations. This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.
Included times:
- “Stream Team” Assault Rifle Mastercraft Blueprint for Cypher 091
- “Like” LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle Blueprint
- “Subscribe” Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle Blueprint
- “UWU” Reticle
- “Hi Chat!” Loading Screen
- “Smash That Like!” Emblem
- “Streaming Soon” Calling Card
For the remaining three bundles — Tracer Pack: Street Legal, Forever Alone Bundle, and Tracer Pack: Bank Roll Ultra Skin Reactive — only the names have been revealed, along with a glimpse of the operator skins. Further details are yet to be disclosed.
