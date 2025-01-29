All Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundles: Everything we know

Bundles are a highlight for fans, and with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2, several new ones will be available. While various bundles will be introduced, most premium bundles — priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) or more — are typically revealed in the content drop blog, giving players a sneak peek of what to expect throughout the season.

These bundles offer fresh visual designs for operators and weapons, making them more appealing and adding a new perspective to gameplay. However, the blog only reveals the contents of each bundle — without mentioning their availability or price. As the season progresses, these bundles will be released gradually — allowing players to purchase their favorites using COD Points.

This article provides a brief overview of all the bundles coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2.

Trending

All new bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 explored

Call of Duty's content drop for Season 2 has revealed most of the bundles coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6. The season went live on January 28, 2025, at 9 AM PT and as of writing (January 29, 2025), only two bundles have been released, with the rest set to arrive gradually throughout the season.

Here is a list of bundles as part of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2:

Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive (released)

Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin (released)

Tracer Pack: The Terminator

Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive

Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive

Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft

Tracer Pack: Street Legal

Forever Alone bundle

Tracer Pack: Bank Roll Ultra Skin Reactive

Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive

The Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive is now available for purchase in the in-game store of Warzone and Black Ops 6. This bundle includes reactive skin for the new SMG — PPSH-41 — along with various other items. It is priced at 2,800 CP.

Tracer Pack: Strange Abyss Mastercraft Reactive Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Reef Hunter” Mastercraft and Reactive Weapon Blueprint for PPSh-41 SMG

“Dreadfin” AS VAL Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Saltwater” Operator Skin for Toro

“Skewered” Finishing Move

“Hatchling” Charm

“Invasion Force” Animated Calling Card

“Space Rider” Animated Emblem

“Take a Look” Spray

Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin

Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Year of the Snake Ultra Skin has been released and offers some interesting items. The operator skin features a unique golden snake-themed design, while the weapon blueprints also carry a lethal snake theme. This bundle is priced at 2,400 CP

Included items:

“Vibrant Serpent” Ultra Skin for Adler

“Venomer” XM4 Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Coiled Strike” AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Firecracker” 9mm PM Pistol Blueprint

“Lunar Snake” Animated Calling Card

“Year of the Snake” Emblem

“Lunar New Year: Snake” Charm

Unique Finishing Move

Tracer Pack: The Terminator

The Tracer Pack: The Terminator introduces a new operator with two skins — one human-like and one cyborg — making this bundle stand out. The price has not yet been disclosed, but it is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Tracer Pack: The Terminator Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“T-800” Operator Ultra Skin

“Endo Titanium Core” Operator Ultra Skin

Four Red Tracer-equipped Weapon Blueprints

“T-800 Style” Finishing Move

“Tracking… Tracking…” Emote

“What Pain?” Emblem

“Lookin’ Fly” Calling Card

Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin

The Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin stands out with its fiery-themed operator skin, which features a guitar-shaped blueprint. The armor is adorned with skulls and glowing red eyes on the shoulders — while the head has a burnt appearance with fiery horns. As a Mastercraft bundle, we can expect unique animations, and the price is likely to be around 2,800 CP.

Tracer Pack: Death Mosh Mastercraft Ultra Skin Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Shred” Mastercraft for the Feng 82 LMG

“Menace” Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Calamity” Ultra Skin

“Hell Chord” Ray Gun Skin

“In the Pit” Calling Card

“Instrumental” Finishing Move

“Hellriff” Loading Screen

“Hell Riffer” Spray

“Modified Chaos” GobbleGum

Also read: All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin

The Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin is another Mastercraft bundle, featuring an operator skin with an angelic yet demonic combination. The armor has a light golden theme paired with a golden crown, while the wings are black and demonic. This bundle is also expected to be priced at 2,800 CP.

Tracer Pack: Radiant Blight Mastercraft Ultra Skin Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Paradox” Ultra Operator Skin for Sev

“Eternal Strife” Mastercraft Reactive Weapon Blueprint

“Violation” ASG-89 Shotgun Blueprint

“Desecration” Saug SMG Blueprint

“Hellwielder” Spray

“Pour One Out” Emote

“Angelic Demon” Large Decal

“Devilishly Cute” Charm

“Hell’s Wings” Sticker

1 Hour Double XP Token

Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive

The Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive is a decent bundle featuring standard premium items, with a weapon blueprint for the new TR2 marksman rifle. It will also include several other items and is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Tracer Pack: Satin Smoke Reactive Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Humble Brag” Reactive Weapon Blueprint for TR2 Marksman Rifle

“Ripple” AS VAL Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Smoking Gun” Operator Skin for Bailey

“Fatale View” Gun Screen

“Try Me” Loading Screen

“Neutralized” Spray

“Lethal Shade” Sticker

“Fatale” Calling Card

Also read: All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play changes in Season 2

Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive

The Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive features a cel-shaded operator skin design and includes a Mastercraft reactive skin for the Cleaver melee weapon, which will feature a unique animation. This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,800 CP.

Tracer Pack: Falconer Ultra Skin Mastercraft Reactive Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included items:

“Falconer” Ultra Skin for Caine

“Razorbreak” Mastercraft Reactive Melee Blueprint

“Hawkwing” Krig C Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Carrion” PP-19 SMG Blueprint

“Get Winged” Companion Finishing Move

“Let’s Move” Animated Calling Card

“Pull the Pin” Reticle

“Boxed Lunch” Charm

“Bird Call” Animated Emblem

“Falcon Master” Loading Screen

Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft

The Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft is a unique Mastercraft bundle, as it does not include an operator skin. Instead, it offers three weapon blueprints, including a Mastercraft blueprint for the new assault rifle, Cypher 091 — which will feature special animations. This bundle is expected to be priced at 2,400 CP.

Tracer Pack: Killer Content Mastercraft Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 bundle (Image via Activision)

Included times:

“Stream Team” Assault Rifle Mastercraft Blueprint for Cypher 091

“Like” LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Subscribe” Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle Blueprint

“UWU” Reticle

“Hi Chat!” Loading Screen

“Smash That Like!” Emblem

“Streaming Soon” Calling Card

For the remaining three bundles — Tracer Pack: Street Legal, Forever Alone Bundle, and Tracer Pack: Bank Roll Ultra Skin Reactive — only the names have been revealed, along with a glimpse of the operator skins. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback