The Tomb music Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Tomb music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is interact with the three headphones scattered across the map. Although the mission isn't challenging, some might struggle to locate these headphones. Once you have located all three, Dig by Matt Heafy will start playing in the background.

Although it won't grant you any special abilities or superpowers, it's certain to spice things up in The Tomb. With that out of the way, let's look at all the headphone locations on the map to complete the The Tomb music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Location of all headphones to complete The Tomb music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Given below are the locations of the headphones to complete The Tomb music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6:

Headphone 1: Near the skeleton in the Speed Cola room

Location of the first headphone (Image via Activision)

The Speed Cola room has a Gobblegum machine, in front of which you can locate some skeletal remains. Simply approach one on the right and you will find a pair of blue headphones blasting music. If you're having trouble locating them, you can refer to the images above.

Headphone 2: Ledge in the Stamin Up room

Location of the second headphone (Image via Activision)

The next one is located in the Stamin Up room. Head over to the area and look to your left when you face the Stamin Up machine. The second pair of headphones can be found on the ledge, near a statue. Once again, you may refer to the images if you struggle to locate the item.

Headphone 3: Inside the Portal

Location of the third headphone (Image via Activision)

Follow the main quest marker to the glowing lotus and interact with it to open the portal. Head inside the portal to find the third headphone, lying near a glowing plant. It may be difficult to spot it at first glance. Hence, please refer to the images shown above.

Once you have found all three, Dig by Matt Heafy will begin playing and you'll have completed The Tomb music Easter Egg in BO6 Zombies.

