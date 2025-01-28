Death Perception in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All major and minor Augments explained

The Death Perception Perk-a-Cola is a returning feature in Black Ops 6 Zombies — reintroduced with Season 2. Originally introduced in Black Ops 4 Zombies, this perk highlights enemy outlines through walls and obstacles, allowing players to detect them. In Black Ops 6 Zombies, Death Perception unlocks additional abilities by equipping Augments.

This article explores the Death Perception Perk-a-Cola in Black Ops 6 Zombies and details the Augments available in-game.

How to get Death Perception in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Equipping Death Perception is pretty simple and similar to other Perk-a-Colas in the game. This perk is available on the new map, The Tomb, where a dedicated Perk-a-Cola machine can be found in a specific location. The machine is easily recognizable by its red glow and the ominous eye with a skull symbol drawn on it.

The Death Perception Perk-a-Cola machine (Image via Activision)

To acquire the perk, gather enough Essence in-game, head to the machine, and purchase the perk. It will activate automatically when you drink the Perk-a-Cola.

On other maps like Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, and Citadelle des Morts, there won't be a dedicated machine for Death Perception. Instead, you can obtain it through the Der Wunderfizz machine.

Note that the Der Wunderfizz machine becomes available in Standard mode starting at round 25 but is accessible from the beginning in Directed mode.

What Augments are available for Death Perception in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Similar to other perks in the game, Death Perception features both Major and Minor Augments. Players can equip one Major and one Minor Augment to enhance the perk’s effectiveness, as these upgrades provide additional benefits.

All available Augments for Death Perception in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

However, the Augments are not unlocked by default. You will need to research them before equipping them to the perk.

There are three Major and three Minor Augments available for Death Perception.

Major Augments

Treasure Hunter: Spot items others can miss from loot containers, as well as Special and Elite kills.

Spot items others can miss from loot containers, as well as Special and Elite kills. Death Stare: Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health.

Your Elemental Weakness damage has a chance to kill an enemy that is low on health. Critical Eye: Small chance that a body shot becomes a critical shot.

Minor Augments

Bird’s Eye View: The minimap’s scan rate is increased.

The minimap’s scan rate is increased. Extra Change: Find extra Essence under more locations.

Find extra Essence under more locations. Further Insight: Increase perception radius.

