COD content creator finds Assault Rifle "better than XM4" in Warzone 

COD content creator, @BearPigCentral on X, found an Assault Rifle that performs "better than XM4" in Warzone. XM4 has long dominated the meta in the game and has been the go-to choice for players since Season 1. But just when the meta was getting a little stale, @BearPigCentral discovered a better alternative to the firearm with an identical time to kill, if not better.

In fact, they loved the Assault RIfle so much, that they had to say the following about the gun:

"Absolutely insane AR, better than XM4 at most ranges too!"

The content creator recently picked up the MTZ-556 from MW3 (2023), and based on their experience with it in the game, it performed better than the XM4 in multiple scenarios. They found that the MTZ-556 had an identical TTK, and in certain cases, it beat the XM4. At ranges up to 35 meters, the XM4 boasted a time to kill of 750 ms. In comparison, the MTZ-556 had a TTK of 740 ms.

The difference isn't significant, but it is certainly there. Moreover, the MTZ-556 has a faster fire rate and better handling attributes right out of the bat. Needless to say, they instantly fell in love with the gun and praised it by stating that it "literally slices through people."

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the best MTZ-556 loadout for Warzone as an alternative to the current meta Assault Rifle.

Best MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone as an alternative to the XM4

To create the best MTZ-556 loadout for Warzone as an alternative to the XM4, @BearPigCentral recommends using the following attachments:

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Setting up the best MTZ 556 loadout in Warzone as an alternative to the XM4 (Image via Activision)

Here's how these attachments improve the weapon and transform it into a meta-tier weapon in Warzone:

The JAK Glassless Optic is a clean and precise optical sight in the title. It is ideal for target acquisition and is sufficient to handle gunfights at mid-ranges as well.

is a clean and precise optical sight in the title. It is ideal for target acquisition and is sufficient to handle gunfights at mid-ranges as well. The Quartermaster Suppressor has multiple benefits. First of all, being a suppressor, it will keep you off the radar when you fire the weapon. Second, it reduces both the horizontal and the vertical recoil of the weapon, making it a lot more accurate.

has multiple benefits. First of all, being a suppressor, it will keep you off the radar when you fire the weapon. Second, it reduces both the horizontal and the vertical recoil of the weapon, making it a lot more accurate. The MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel helps mitigate one of the major cons of the weapon, which is its bullet velocity. The MTZ-556 has a bullet velocity of 720 m/s. Whereas, the XM4 has a bullet velocity of 800 m/s. However, with the help of the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel, the bullet velocity of the rifle increases to 903 m/s, making it ideal for mid and long-range fights. But that is not all. It also helps increase the effective damage range, reduces sway, and improves firing stability.

helps mitigate one of the major cons of the weapon, which is its bullet velocity. The MTZ-556 has a bullet velocity of 720 m/s. Whereas, the XM4 has a bullet velocity of 800 m/s. However, with the help of the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel, the bullet velocity of the rifle increases to 903 m/s, making it ideal for mid and long-range fights. But that is not all. It also helps increase the effective damage range, reduces sway, and improves firing stability. The VX Pineapple has a significant impact on reducing recoil. It also helps with firing stability and assists in becoming better than the Assault Rifle from Black Ops 6 in several scenarios.

has a significant impact on reducing recoil. It also helps with firing stability and assists in becoming better than the Assault Rifle from Black Ops 6 in several scenarios. Finally, the 50 Round Drum increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50, ensuring that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight and have sufficient ammo to take on multiple targets at once.

Also read: XM4 is still meta in Warzone: Best attachments for the weapon

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best MTZ-556 loadout for Warzone as an alternative to the meta Assault Rifle in the game at the moment.

