Squid Game 2 event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 gets extended till the end of Season 1

The Squid Game 2 event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 has been extended until the end of Season 1 on January 28, 2025, though the developers have not officially announced this change. Initially scheduled to conclude on January 24, 2025, at 10 am PT, the in-game timer has been updated to reflect additional days.
This article will discuss the new end date for the Squid Game 2 event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and analyze the possible reasons behind the extension.
New end date for Squid Game 2 event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 after extension
The in-game timer for the remaining days of the Squid Game 2 event in Warzone and Black Ops 6 has been updated. As of January 24, 2025, it shows four days remaining, which aligns with January 28, 2025, the same day Season 1 will conclude and Season 2 will begin.
Since the developers have not announced this extension through any official posts and only the in-game timer has changed, the exact timing remains unclear. However, the event will likely end alongside Season 1, potentially on January 28, 2025, at 9 am. PT.
Potential reason behind the extension
The exact reason for the event's extension remains unknown. However, if the event had ended on its originally scheduled date, the last few days of Season 1 would be any unique elements for players to engage with. Since Season 2 is set to introduce various new features, the Squid Game 2 event can help keep players engaged in the interim.
The event's modes have been well-received by players across all game modes, including Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Each major mode features a unique limited-time mode tied to the event, making gameplay more engaging and enjoyable. Additionally, the event offers exciting rewards for players, providing an incentive to complete milestones. The extension gives players who haven’t finished all tasks an opportunity to earn these rewards.
By keeping the event live until the season's conclusion, the developers have ensured that players can continue enjoying these elements for the remainder of Season 1. However, it remains unclear whether the Squid Game 2 bundles —Squid Game 2: Pink Guards Tracer Pack, Squid Game 2: The VIPs Tracer Pack, and Squid Game 2: Young-hee Tracer Pack — will also remain available through this extended period.
