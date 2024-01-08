With an ever-expanding arsenal and continuous updates, navigating weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone can be daunting for seasoned veterans and newcomers. Your choice of weaponry can be the decisive factor between victory and defeat.

Whether you seek the perfect loadout for aggressive assaults, strategic long-range engagements, or versatile mid-range encounters, in this article, we will present a comprehensive tier list that dissects the strengths and weaknesses of each firearm based on in-game stats and performances.

Weapon tier List in Call of Duty: Warzone

All the weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone are categorized under the following tiers:

S Tier: At the top of the tier list, the S-Tier weapons represent the firearms that excel in their respective classes, offering the most damage output, accuracy, and versatility. These are the best weapons that the player can use in Warzone.

A Tier: Second on the list, the A-Tier weapons may not have the sheer dominance of their S-Tier counterparts, but they're always dependable and are worth the pick. Even with their small flaws, they remain incredibly potent weapons.

B Tier: In this tier, we encounter weapons that cater to specific playstyles and situations. These can lack the dominance of the S- and A-Tier weapons but can be extremely formidable with the proper modifications.

C Tier: The C Tier includes noticeable limitations, thus requiring a more calculated approach in their use. While not the go-to choice for everyone, they can find success in the right hands.

D Tier: At the bottom, we have the D Tier. Players must be aware of the limitations of these weapons when opting for them and are suggested to replace them whenever possible.

All the weapon tiers in Call of Duty: Warzone are listed below:

S Tier

BAS-B

DG-56

WSP Swarm

KATT-AMR

Bruen Mk9

Lachmann Sub

Kastov 762

RPK

TAQ-V

Vaznev-9k

DM56

Pulemyot 762

MTZ Interceptor

RAM-7

A Tier

COR-45

MCW

KV Inhibitor

Striker

Rival-9

Holger 556

SVA 545

Holger 26

TAQ Eradicator

Renetti

XRK Stalker

TAQ 56

Fennec 45

RAAL MG

Chimera

M4

ISO 45

ISO Hemlock

Signal 50

SO-14

X13 Auto

MCPR-300

Sakin MG38

B Tier

FR 5.56

MTZ-556

AMR-9

Striker-9

WSP-9

DG-58 LSW

Lockwood 680

KVD Enforcer

SWP Stinger

Lachmann-556

VEL 46

Cronen Squall

M13B

BAS-P

RAPP H

Tempus Razorback

STB 556

KV Broadside

PDSW 528

FJX Imperium

SP-X 80

556 Icarus

P890

Kastov 545

Kastov-74U

Victus XMR

MCW 6.8

C Tier

Sidewinder

MTZ 762

Haymaker

Riveter

Longbow

TYR

ISO 9mm

TR-76 Geist

MX Guardian

Lockwood 300

FR Avancer

Lachmann-762

FSS Hurricane

HCR 56

Carrack .300

FTAC Siege

Minibak

Bryson 800

RPG-7

Riot Shield

MX9

TAQ-M

EBR-14

Lachmann Shroud

D Tier

Karambit

Gutter Knife

Tempus Torrent

Stormender

RGL-80

M13C

Lockwood Mk2

LM-S

SP-R 208

FTAC Recon

Strela-P

Basilisk

X12 Handgun

JOKR

.50 GS

GS Magna

Crossbow

Pickaxe

Dual Kodachis

Tonfa

PILA

Combat Knife

M16

LA-B 330

Expedite 12

Bryson 890

SA-B 50

Dual Kamas 9mm Daemon

While you browse our extensive list of weapon tiers, remember that the real skill in Warzone is customizing your arsenal to fit the constantly shifting conditions of the battlefield. Seize the opportunity, try out various weapons, and expertly handle the firearm of your choice.

