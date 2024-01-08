With an ever-expanding arsenal and continuous updates, navigating weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone can be daunting for seasoned veterans and newcomers. Your choice of weaponry can be the decisive factor between victory and defeat.
Whether you seek the perfect loadout for aggressive assaults, strategic long-range engagements, or versatile mid-range encounters, in this article, we will present a comprehensive tier list that dissects the strengths and weaknesses of each firearm based on in-game stats and performances.
Weapon tier List in Call of Duty: Warzone
All the weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone are categorized under the following tiers:
S Tier: At the top of the tier list, the S-Tier weapons represent the firearms that excel in their respective classes, offering the most damage output, accuracy, and versatility. These are the best weapons that the player can use in Warzone.
A Tier: Second on the list, the A-Tier weapons may not have the sheer dominance of their S-Tier counterparts, but they're always dependable and are worth the pick. Even with their small flaws, they remain incredibly potent weapons.
B Tier: In this tier, we encounter weapons that cater to specific playstyles and situations. These can lack the dominance of the S- and A-Tier weapons but can be extremely formidable with the proper modifications.
C Tier: The C Tier includes noticeable limitations, thus requiring a more calculated approach in their use. While not the go-to choice for everyone, they can find success in the right hands.
D Tier: At the bottom, we have the D Tier. Players must be aware of the limitations of these weapons when opting for them and are suggested to replace them whenever possible.
All the weapon tiers in Call of Duty: Warzone are listed below:
S Tier
- BAS-B
- DG-56
- WSP Swarm
- KATT-AMR
- Bruen Mk9
- Lachmann Sub
- Kastov 762
- RPK
- TAQ-V
- Vaznev-9k
- DM56
- Pulemyot 762
- MTZ Interceptor
- RAM-7
A Tier
- COR-45
- MCW
- KV Inhibitor
- Striker
- Rival-9
- Holger 556
- SVA 545
- Holger 26
- TAQ Eradicator
- Renetti
- XRK Stalker
- TAQ 56
- Fennec 45
- RAAL MG
- Chimera
- M4
- ISO 45
- ISO Hemlock
- Signal 50
- SO-14
- X13 Auto
- MCPR-300
- Sakin MG38
B Tier
- FR 5.56
- MTZ-556
- AMR-9
- Striker-9
- WSP-9
- DG-58 LSW
- Lockwood 680
- KVD Enforcer
- SWP Stinger
- Lachmann-556
- VEL 46
- Cronen Squall
- M13B
- BAS-P
- RAPP H
- Tempus Razorback
- STB 556
- KV Broadside
- PDSW 528
- FJX Imperium
- SP-X 80
- 556 Icarus
- P890
- Kastov 545
- Kastov-74U
- Victus XMR
- MCW 6.8
C Tier
- Sidewinder
- MTZ 762
- Haymaker
- Riveter
- Longbow
- TYR
- ISO 9mm
- TR-76 Geist
- MX Guardian
- Lockwood 300
- FR Avancer
- Lachmann-762
- FSS Hurricane
- HCR 56
- Carrack .300
- FTAC Siege
- Minibak
- Bryson 800
- RPG-7
- Riot Shield
- MX9
- TAQ-M
- EBR-14
- Lachmann Shroud
D Tier
- Karambit
- Gutter Knife
- Tempus Torrent
- Stormender
- RGL-80
- M13C
- Lockwood Mk2
- LM-S
- SP-R 208
- FTAC Recon
- Strela-P
- Basilisk
- X12 Handgun
- JOKR
- .50 GS
- GS Magna
- Crossbow
- Pickaxe
- Dual Kodachis
- Tonfa
- PILA
- Combat Knife
- M16
- LA-B 330
- Expedite 12
- Bryson 890
- SA-B 50
- Dual Kamas 9mm Daemon
While you browse our extensive list of weapon tiers, remember that the real skill in Warzone is customizing your arsenal to fit the constantly shifting conditions of the battlefield. Seize the opportunity, try out various weapons, and expertly handle the firearm of your choice.
For more such updates on Warzone, follow Sportskeeda.