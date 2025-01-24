Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb gameplay trailer breakdown

The recently released trailer for the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map, The Tomb, showcases various new gameplay elements introduced to the game. While these features were previously revealed during the content drop, seeing how they function, look, and work in-game provides a whole new level of satisfaction.

The Tomb introduces several new additions, including a continuation of the main storyline, a new zombie type, other entities, a new Wonder Weapon, a Perk-a-Cola, and more. The trailer offers a glimpse of these features, which you can fully explore with the launch of Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 2.

For a detailed breakdown of the The Tomb trailer, read below.

Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb gameplay trailer offers a glimpse of the map and its features

As the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb trailer begins, a voiceover states:

"Don't know how far down this place goes, but you can bet that damn artifact is all the way at the bottom."

The line hints that the map will feature multiple levels for players to explore deeper underground. Although the recon tour showcases some locations, their arrangement on the map remains unclear.

The team fighting zombies (Image via Activision)

The trailer progresses to show the team—Maya, Weaver, Carver, and Grey—fighting hordes of zombies. Among these are unique skeletal zombies with heavily rotted, mummified appearances, suggesting they are ancient humans. These entities are mixed with the standard zombies commonly found in other maps.

Aetheric Lanterns (Image via Activision)

We also get a demonstration of a new gameplay mechanic called the Aetheric Lanterns. These glowing purple light sources are scattered across the map and can be triggered when zombies approach them. Shooting the lanterns releases Aetheric fire, which damages nearby zombies.

Death Perception Perk-a-Cola (Image via Activision)

The trailer then reveals the return of a Death Perception Perk-a-Cola from Black Ops 4. While its functionality appears similar to its previous iteration, its outlines now seem slightly faded, as hinted by the visuals.

Arrow Trap in action (Image via Activision)

Further along, we see the Arrow Trap in action. Positioned along a narrow staircase, the trap launches energy arrows to eliminate zombies attempting to pass through. The traps are easily identifiable by their rectangular design with carved stone panels, circular patterns, and skulls present in the corners.

Shock Mimic (Image via Activision)

The trailer also teases the Shock Mimic, a unique zombie type. Although its attacks remain undisclosed, its movements and appearance are showcased briefly.

Staff of Ice working mechanism (Image via Activision)

Another highlight of the upcoming title showcased in the trailer is the new Wonder Weapon, the Staff of Ice. Maya is seen using its abilities, which include freezing large hordes of zombies (over six at a time) and reviving downed teammates with a precision-shot green restorative blast.

Doorway to Nowhere (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, yhe trailer provides a sneak peek at the Doorway to Nowhere and the Dark Aether Nexus, two features that have not been properly disclosed in the official blog. The Doorway is activated by a glowing purple orb and energy beam, opening a portal that grants access to the Dark Aether Nexus.

New Pack-a-Punch design (Image via Activision)

Finally, another intriguing detail revealed in the Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb trailer is the new Pack-a-Punch design. In The Tomb, upgraded weapons will feature unique circular patterns, adding a fresh aesthetic to the classic mechanic.

