How does Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6 work?

Call of Duty has finally brought back Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6. The feature is now available and allows players to track their progression toward any Camo and Calling Card with the press of a button. It can be accessed in both Multiplayer and Zombies modes. For those new to the game, Modern Warfare 3 (2023) added the ability to track various challenges in real time.

It was well-liked by the community as it allowed them to track their actions during a match. However, the feature never made it to Black Ops 6. That said, after countless fan requests, Challenge Tracking has now been added to the shooter and players can use it to make their Camo grinding journey a bit easier.

To learn more about Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6, such as how to track your challenges, all the different challenges that you can keep track of, and more, make sure to check out the section below.

Guide to Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6

Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6 is pretty straightforward and works just like it did back in MW3 (2023). Here's how it's done:

First, you must head over to the Camo or the Calling Card challenge you want to track.

Next, select the Camo and/or Calling Card challenge you want to track and press the Triangle button on PlayStation or the Y button on Xbox systems.

or systems. This will add that particular Camo or Calling Card under tracked challenges and you can check your progression live during a match.

Steps involved in Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

That's it. Now, you can easily track up to 10 Camos and 10 Calling Cards at a time and check your progression toward them during a game.

The Challenges toward which you have progressed the most will show up in your Lobby as well. If you don't have 10 Camos and 10 Calling Card challenges tracked at the same time, the shooter will automatically add any challenge that you haven't tracked but are near completion.

This will make it easier for you to attempt those first and be done with them at the earliest so that you can move on to the next challenge in the game. However, it won't work for Dark Ops challenges as they are meant to be secrets in the game.

That covers everything that you need to know about Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6.

